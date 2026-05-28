By declaring “just war” dead, the Pope is stripping away the ethical defenses used by modern states to justify protracted conflicts.

On May 25, the Vatican released Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical, ‘Magnifica humanitas: On Safeguarding the Human Person in the Time of Artificial Intelligence’.

Encyclicals are among the highest forms of papal documents and are used to clarify doctrine, offer guidance on major global concerns and shape the Church’s position on key issues.

While framed as a commentary on digital ethics and Big Tech regulation, the latest document contains a sharp, institutional attack on modern military strategy. The Pope explicitly condemned automated warfare, called for international limits on AI weapons, and officially declared the centuries-old Catholic doctrine of ‘Just War’ to be obsolete.

The text is a sophisticated moral critique of the future of war. However, it arrives at a time when the Middle East is already acting as a real-world testing ground for mechanized, algorithmic warfare.

In Gaza and southern Lebanon, civilian populations are experiencing the exact automated violence the Vatican warns against, while regional tensions involving Iran continue to escalate through cyber warfare and proxy networks.

This disconnect raises a practical question for international observers: Is the Catholic Church’s updated moral framework actually equipped to influence these conflicts, or is it merely an academic exercise lacking real-world leverage?

Automated Warfare in the Middle East

The core of Leo XIV’s military critique focuses on how technology detaches human decision-making from the physical consequences of violence. In paragraph 199, the Pope writes:

“AI does not remove the intrinsic inhumanity of conflict; indeed, it can only bring about conflict more quickly and render it more impersonal, lowering the threshold for resorting to violence, transforming defense into threat prediction and thus reducing victims to data.”

While the Vatican treats this as an emerging threat, defense analysts note that this shift has already occurred in the Middle East.

In Gaza, the Israeli army has integrated AI-driven target generation systems, known by code names like ‘The Gospel’ and ‘Lavender’, to accelerate drone strikes and artillery bombardments. These systems process massive datasets to categorize individuals as targets far faster than human intelligence teams can verify them.

The results match the Pope’s warning regarding “impersonal conflict.” When military operations rely on automated threat prediction, civilian neighborhoods are reclassified as data-driven target packages, lowering the moral threshold for acceptable collateral damage.

Therefore, the encyclical is not predicting a tech crisis; it is describing a status quo already deployed in Gaza and Lebanon.

Deconstructing the ‘Just War’ Pivot

For over 1,500 years, the Catholic Church used the ‘Just War’ theory, pioneered by figures like Saint Augustine and Thomas Aquinas, to evaluate the morality of military action. The framework allowed nations to wage war under strict parameters, including legitimate defense, right intention, and proportionality.

In Magnifica humanitas, the Vatican officially abandons this doctrine. The Pope argues that modern weapon systems, cyber capabilities, and AI-driven precision tools move too fast and cause too much systemic damage to ever be considered proportional or “just.”

This theological shift directly challenges the Realpolitik governing the Middle East. Israel and its Western allies, most notably the United States, consistently defend the genocide in Gaza and the aggression in Lebanon using the language of legitimate self-defense and proportional response.

By declaring “just war” dead, the Pope is stripping away the ethical defenses used by modern states to justify protracted conflicts. He explicitly attacks the “false realism” of leaders who claim that increased military spending and automated deterrence are the only paths to stability.

Furthermore, this stance creates a sharp internal rupture within global Christianity itself. While the Vatican is moving toward absolute pacifism by dismantling the ‘Just War’ framework, powerful Protestant factions, particularly American Evangelical and Christian Zionist organizations, actively deploy Just War arguments to defend the regional status quo.

For instance, polling and policy statements from groups like Christians United for Israel (CUFI) and the Southern Baptist Convention consistently frame Israel’s military actions as a morally mandatory exercise in legitimate defense.

For these groups, the conflict is often viewed through an eschatological and civilizational lens, validating the use of decisive, high-tech force against regional adversaries.

By declaring ‘Just War’ dead, Pope Leo XIV is not just fighting a diplomatic battle with secular states; he is directly confronting an entrenched, highly organized theological opposition within the Western religious right.

The Washington-Vatican Realpolitik Bottleneck

The structural challenge to the Pope’s mandate is not just an ideological mismatch with the Middle East; it is a direct function of the Holy See’s relationship with Western powers, particularly the United States.

While Magnifica humanitas positions the Church as an independent moral arbiter, Vatican diplomacy does not operate in a vacuum.

The US is the primary geopolitical underwriter of the international order the Holy See relies upon, as well as the chief supplier of both the physical weaponry and the algorithmic target-generation tech used in the Middle East.

By explicitly targeting the tech industry’s “military competition” and demanding strict public oversight, Leo XIV places the Church on a direct collision course with Washington’s strategic priorities.

The Vatican recently invited Western tech leaders, including Anthropic co-founder Chris Olah, to help present the encyclical. This highlights the Vatican’s attempt to use soft power directly on tech architects.

However, Silicon Valley’s defense-tech sector is deeply integrated with the Pentagon. Disrupting the supply chain or the algorithmic frameworks used by Western allies requires confronting the state departments that finance them, not just the executives who design them.

The End of Neutrality

Historically, Vatican diplomacy favored strict neutrality to preserve its status as a backchannel mediator. In Magnifica humanitas, Pope Leo XIV burns that playbook.

By introducing the counter-principle saying “There are conflicts in which it is unjust to remain neutral”, the Pope is deploying the full moral weight of the Church as an active adversary to modern state violence.

This sounds like a direct intervention in the Middle East crisis. If the Church applies this mandate to Gaza and Lebanon, the traditional posture of cautious mediation is replaced by a blunt, institutional assault on the actors driving the conflict.

Moving past vague calls for peace, the Vatican’s rejection of neutrality forces an explicit, structural condemnation of state-sponsored civilian displacement during Israel’s genocide in Gaza and brutal aggression in Lebanon.

By definition, declaring neutrality “unjust” under certain circumstances means the Pope is identifying the hyper-technologized military operations of Israel and its Western backers as the primary engine of injustice.

This position deliberately sabotages the Vatican’s relationship with Washington and European capitals. The Pope is effectively stating that remaining silent or “balanced” in the face of asymmetric, algorithmic warfare makes the Church complicit.

It transforms the Holy See from a cautious observer into a disruptive global force that openly challenges the Western defense architecture, funding and supplying these automated kill chains.

From Diagnosis to Practical Enforcement

Magnifica humanitas proves that the Catholic Church is intellectually ready to analyze the mechanics of modern warfare. The Vatican has successfully diagnosed how automated systems reduce human lives to data points to optimize destruction.

However, an objective assessment demands looking at impact over intent.

The United States defense budget and Israeli targeting algorithms operate on the logic of power, profit, colonialism, and state survival, not encyclicals.

For the Church to confront these issues effectively, it cannot rely solely on theological declarations.

It must use its soft power aggressively to lobby Western capitals, disrupt the moral justifications of arms manufacturers, and use its vast global network to protect the refugees and displaced persons whom the Pope labels the “litmus test” of modern justice.

Without that practical enforcement, Magnifica humanitas risks becoming an elegant footnote in a region governed by raw force.

– Romana Rubeo is an Italian writer and the managing editor of The Palestine Chronicle. Her articles appeared in many online newspapers and academic journals. She holds a Master’s Degree in Foreign Languages and Literature and specializes in audio-visual and journalism translation.