The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Rube's avatar
Mike Rube
Oct 11

The World needs to line up against the US Empire and Israel. There is NO NEGOTIATION with FASCISTS! Israel and the US will always stab you in the back! Always! Zero integrity. United Nations Reform NOW!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julie/ MA's avatar
Julie/ MA
Oct 11

Peace be with Gaza and Free Palestine 🙏💜

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture