Frank Sterle Jr.
Dec 2

American comedian/actor John Mulaney compared the Trump presidency to a horse that has broken loose inside a hospital: “It’s never happened before. No one knows what the horse is gonna do next, least of all the horse. He’s never been in a hospital. He’s as confused as you are."

It's very funny, however worrying. Trump is the very unstable, vengefully angry and self-centered/-serving type willing to take the world for a most brutal spin, perhaps even for the sake of him making it into the historical-'greatness' books.

I watched a televised documentary a few years ago about Michel de Nostredame and his seemingly often prophetic quatrains. Amongst them were disturbing prophesies apparently making references to the first [Napoleon], second [Hitler] and third anti-Christs, the latter having yet to come and do his immense damage.

One of the Nostradamus scholars interviewed for the documentary said the writings suggest the third anti-Christ would originate as the elected leader of what would become the United States, though he'll be of European ancestry.

Yet, early on Nov.6 of 2024, Donald Trump publicly stated: “Many people have told me that God spared my life [from two assassination attempts] for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness.” [Then again, Adolf Hitler also escaped assassination attempts made against him, most notably that foiled effort called the July Plot or Operation Valkyrie, and may have also mused that something divine spared his life.]

The institutional ‘Christians’ who still vocally and politically support Donald Trump tend to see him as literally Godsent. Many also perceive Trump’s presidency as divinely-intended punishment against liberals. If anything, he's evidence of a great evil being unleashed onto a largely powerless world.

Ergo, if Trump does end up boding well for the world, it will have been accidental.

Thea Cadogan
Dec 1

I stand with the global south against colonialism. Thank you

