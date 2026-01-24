Jared Kushner (L), Benjamin Netanyahu, and Steve Witkoff. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Israel for talks with Netanyahu on Gaza’s ceasefire phase two, Rafah crossing, and reconstruction plans.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump and a member of Gaza’s executive administration framework, arrived in Israel on Saturday for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the future of the Gaza Strip.

According to Reuters, the visit is primarily aimed at discussing Gaza’s future amid Washington’s recently announced plans for what it has described as the reconstruction of a “new Gaza.” Israeli media said the meetings will focus on advancing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth reported that discussions are expected to include the reopening of the Rafah border crossing and the start of reconstruction efforts. The newspaper said US officials are pressing Israel to open Rafah before the recovery of the body of Israeli soldier Ran Giveli, while Washington has reportedly pledged to exert efforts to locate his remains.

The newspaper also quoted an Israeli official as saying that Witkoff and Kushner objected to Netanyahu’s insistence on linking the opening of Rafah to the recovery of the final Israeli captive’s body. The same official claimed that the inclusion of Türkiye and Qatar in the so-called “Board of Peace” was viewed by Kushner and Witkoff as retaliation against Netanyahu, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the talks will also address a potential transition to the second phase of the Gaza agreement, as well as discussions related to Iran.

Channel 12 said Netanyahu is expected to meet Witkoff and Kushner in Jerusalem, while Israel’s security and political cabinet is scheduled to convene on Sunday to review developments related to Gaza.

On Thursday, Netanyahu’s office announced that the cabinet would discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing early next week. Rafah was supposed to reopen in October as part of the first phase of the ceasefire, which came into effect on October 10, but Israel has failed to comply.

While Ali Shaath, head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, announced that Rafah would reopen next week during a speech following the signing of the “Board of Peace” charter in Davos, Israeli authorities have not confirmed the move. Israeli officials have continued to condition the reopening of Rafah on the recovery of the remains of an Israeli captive, described as a police officer, according to Israeli media.

The second phase of the Gaza agreement includes provisions for the disarmament of Hamas and other Palestinian factions, a further Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, and the launch of large-scale reconstruction efforts. The United Nations estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at approximately $70 billion.

The first phase of the agreement included a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange involving Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners. However, Palestinian sources say Israel has continued to violate the agreement daily, resulting in the killing of 477 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect.

Israel’s military assault on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and wounded over 171,000, leaving nearly 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure destroyed, according to Palestinian and UN figures.

(PC, AJA, AA, Israeli Media)