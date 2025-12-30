Trump also reportedly said Hamas would be given a “very short” period to disarm as part of ongoing negotiations, warning there will be “hell to pay” if the group fails to comply.

US President Donald Trump and his top advisors have urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change Tel Aviv’s policies in the occupied West Bank, Axios reported, citing official sources. At the same time, Netanyahu has also “agreed to move toward” the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal despite some disagreements.

A US official also told Axios that the US administration believes that the escalating violence in the West Bank would undermine the implementation of the Gaza agreement and hinder the expansion of the Abraham Accords normalization agreements before the end of Trump’s term.

Citing a US official and another source, Axios said the issue arose during Monday’s meeting between Trump and Netanyahu along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in the US state of Florida.

Illegal Settler Violence

Netanyahu was asked to “calm things down” regarding the situation pertaining to illegal Israeli settler violence, the financial instability of the Palestinian Authority (PA) led by Mahmoud Abbas as well as the expansion of Israeli settlements, which are illegal under international law, sources said.

The US message emphasized that a change of course in the West Bank is essential for repairing Israel’s relations with European countries and for enhancing the prospects of expanding normalization agreements, according to the report.

One source was quoted as saying that Netanyahu “spoke very strongly against settler violence and said he is going to take more action.” The White House, the report stated, declined to comment on the president’s private meetings.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza in October 2023, the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have killed more than 1,103 Palestinians, injured nearly 11,000, and arrested over 21,000.

During a press conference with Netanyahu after their meeting on Monday, Trump reportedly said: “We have had a discussion, big discussion, for a long time on the West Bank. I wouldn’t say we agree on the West Bank 100%, but we will come to a conclusion on the West Bank.”

Settler Lobby’s Influence

Axios noted that the settler lobby “has a huge influence” over Netanyahu’s coalition government as well as “inside his Likud party.”

Netanyahu also raised concerns about Iran and Hezbollah purportedly rebuilding their military capabilities, the report said.

“Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down,” Trump told reporters. “We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them. But, hopefully, that’s not happening.”

According to the report, Netanyahu also “agreed to move toward the second phase of the Gaza deal, even though he has been at odds with Trump’s team about its implementation.”

He also accepted the US president’s request to resume talks with the Syrian government on a potential security agreement.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement went into effect on October 10, but Israel violated some of its provisions and delayed the transition to the second phase, citing the continued captivity of the body of one of its soldiers in Gaza. Palestinian factions continue to search for the body amidst the massive destruction caused by the Israeli offensive.

Warning to Hamas

Trump also reportedly said on Monday that the Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, would be given a “very short” period to disarm as part of ongoing negotiations, warning of consequences if it fails to comply.

“We talked about Hamas and we talked about disarmament, and they’re going to be given a very short period of time to disarm, and we’ll see how that works out,” he said during a joint press conference with Netanyahu.

Trump noted that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would oversee the disarmament issue from the US side.

“If they don’t disarm, as they agreed to do – they agreed to it – and then there’ll be hell to pay for them. And we don’t want that,” he reportedly added.

Ceasefire Violations

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, Israeli occupation forces have committed 969 violations of the ceasefire agreement since the ceasefire came into force on October 10 through December 28, resulting in the killing of 418 Palestinians and the injury of 1,141 others.

The agreement was supposed to end the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation army over two years, beginning on October 7, 2023, which resulted in more than 71,000 killed and more than 171,000 wounded, most of them children and women.

(PC, AJA, Anadolu, Al Mayadeen)