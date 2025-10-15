The Palestine Chronicle

Les Johnston
Oct 16

This is much more helpful and inciteful analysis of what is taking place in Palestine and in the minds of the genocide perpetrators. When facts are never presented in the main stream media, myths quickly fill in the void. It is just so sad that it is the Palestinian people being treated like toys to be eliminated by any means that floats into the minds of the perpetrators and their drive for greed and power.

Trailbird Jan
Oct 15

Thank you Robert for your insight. I feel physically ill thinking that it is all a sham; they will get their hostages and then find an excuse to continue the genocide. I have thought that all along, especially with the slime waiting to turn the Gaza Strip into a playground on top of the murdered Palestinians for these disgusting people. Zionists be damned!!!

