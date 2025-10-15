Israel continues to violate the ceasefire. (Photo: via QNN)

Trump’s Phase 1 of his ceasefire plan is complete, and Phase 2 is in effect but this is not reflected on the ground. In order to understand what is going on, we must understand the realities on the ground.

As US President Donald Trump declared this Tuesday, that Phase 2 of the ceasefire deal in Gaza is in effect, Israel was busy violating the deal before negotiations could even begin. As civilians continue to be killed by Israeli fire, American billionaires also eye seizing Gaza as a tax haven and casino playground, while also eying the continuation of Arab normalization deals.

In another chapter of an overall confusing ceasefire saga, the mixed messaging coming from both Israeli and US officials has analysts lost for words, many of whom are falling back on partisan politics to explain what is happening.

In order to understand the current predicament that the people of Gaza face and what possible conspiracies could currently be at play, it is important to know the realities on the ground first.

Since day one of the implementation of the ceasefire, Israel has been using three collaborator proxy gangs to carry out continuous ambushes and assassinations in the Gaza Strip. On the first day of the ceasefire, at least 35 Palestinians were killed and nearly 80 others were wounded, primarily by bullet fire. On the second day, reports indicated the murder of two more civilians.

For a few days, while Israeli forces, which currently remain inside 54-58 percent of the Gaza Strip’s overall territory, were still opening fire on civilians, they were explicitly ordered not to fire kill shots until the release of the remaining Israeli captives held by the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas and other factions.

On Tuesday, this quickly changed. Although the Israeli security establishment has long known that the bodies of slain Israeli captives remain difficult to recover due to huge amounts of rubble and inaccessible areas in Gaza, Israel attempted to claim that Hamas was violating the ceasefire because it was taking longer than 72 hours to locate all the bodies.

The Israeli captives who died in captivity were murdered by Israeli airstrikes. Despite knowing this, Israel has prevented the entry of the heavy equipment needed to reach many of the bodies of their captives.

As a result of its accusations against Hamas, the Israeli military, which has refused to relinquish its control of the Rafah Crossing in southern Gaza – despite it even violating its normalization deal with Egypt – decided to cut the number of aid trucks heading into the territory in half, from 600 to 300. In other words, the Israelis are openly weaponizing aid in a flagrant violation of international law, which no longer even triggers a major backlash. This sets a new precedent for conflicts globally.

The Israelis also decided to begin gunning down unarmed civilians again in Gaza this Tuesday, killing at least 5 Palestinians in the Shujaiyeh neighborhood with a drone. In total, at least 20 violations of the ceasefire have already taken place. Despite all of this, the ceasefire remained in effect as the prisoner deal continued to progress and Hamas’ Shadow Unit handed over more Israeli bodies.

What is Actually Happening?

This brings us to what is currently in progress and where this ceasefire agreement is headed. Although Trump announced that Phase 2 of the agreement is in effect, this is not entirely true, as there has been no progress on implementing any tangible steps. Instead, Phase 1 is technically complete without any roadmap towards what comes next and, until negotiations reach common understandings, the deal will be in limbo, unless the ceasefire is abandoned.

The American President claims that Hamas told him personally that they would disarm, and that if they do not, “we will disarm them”, something he says will happen quickly and perhaps violently.

In order to assess these claims, we have to look at the likelihood that he is even telling the truth about his alleged conversation with Hamas and what disarming them violently would even mean.

Publicly, the Hamas movement vows that it will only disarm if its weapons are handed over to a Palestinian State and its fighters integrated into the nation’s armed forces. Even if the political leadership of Hamas were to abandon this position entirely, it is by no means guaranteed that the armed wing on the ground would necessarily listen. If Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades did listen, none of the other groups have even entertained disarmament, so this would prove another major challenge on top.

Hamas, on the other hand, has allegedly shown interest in an agreement whereby they “freeze” their arms, but this is not yet substantiated and there are no details as to what this would look like.

As for Donald Trump’s threat to disarm Hamas, it is plausible that by “we” he meant Israel, as he has often said of the Israeli captives that they are “our hostages”, despite them not being American citizens. If this is the case, then he simply means that Israel will continue its genocide. By no means would the Israelis suddenly prove successful at disarming Hamas “quickly”. If that was possible, it would have already been achieved. Instead, it has failed to do this in over two years.

The other option is that the US military will be deployed into Gaza directly to fight Israel’s war for it, which would probably require a force of at least 300,000 soldiers and would be a deeply unpopular move domestically, especially when US soldiers would begin to return in coffins.

Logistically, this makes no sense, and the only signs of a military build-up are assets like its ‘USS Gerald R. Ford’ aircraft carrier that is currently deployed in the Mediterranean, in addition to other assets that are more likely positioned for an attack on Iran. The aircraft carrier makes more sense to be there in order to help with Israeli air defense efforts against Iranian ballistic missiles. It could also be used to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon. Its use against Gaza would make very little difference on the ground.

Another sign that has raised some level of concern stems from a report published in Israel’s Channel 12 News, which centers round Jared Kushner, along with Palantir big-tech billionaire, Peter Thiel, seeking to turn Gaza into “a city of tax-free startups, with scattered server farms for cloud processing and artificial intelligence”.

According to the report, fellow big-tech billionaire and depraved Zionist implicated in the new takeover of TikTok, Larry Ellison, is ready to inject $350 million into this “Trump Gaza” model that seeks to create “factories with cheap labor” and implement “simple regulations”.

While building a billionaire’s playground, complete with exploitative labor and casinos, on top of a graveyard of dead Palestinians, is beyond human comprehension in terms of its depravity, it is more like a Zionist’s wet dream than a reality. Even though the idea of Ellison’s $350 million sounds like a lot, it will not make a dent in achieving this despicable vision.

The depravity of Zionist billionaires aside, what is currently happening is that the ceasefire is being tested and we are about to witness the direction it is heading in. As the Israeli government has the support of nearly its entire Jewish Israeli citizenry in their rejection of a Palestinian State and the demand that Hamas be disarmed, Trump’s deal cannot be reached.

Instead, it is possible that Israel will choose the option of “freezing” the Gaza front, while focusing on attacking Lebanon and Iran. It is also likely to bomb and carry out assassinations in Yemen, too. Strategically speaking, from an Israeli perspective, this would make a lot of sense. If the Gaza front is frozen, this may help to manage the wars with Lebanon and Iran, in their eyes. In the meantime, the Israelis will continue to fight against the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza through their ISIS-linked proxy militias, instead of doing it directly themselves.

Or, the other reading of this is that Israel simply wanted to get their captives out of Gaza and will continue with their genocide as usual, while utilizing its allied militia forces to help it. This would mean that Israel has no real strategy and simply seeks to continue killing Palestinians indefinitely, hoping that eventually an opportunity will come for them to ethnically cleanse those they have not already exterminated in their Gaza Holocaust.

It is easy to fall into a number of psychological traps when it comes to looking at the horrors being perpetrated against the people of Gaza, but the truth is that the realities on the ground have to be understood first and foremost, before falling into narratives about the US and Israel achieving the impossible.

As for if Israel chooses to simply throw out the ceasefire in the way they did in March, if the situation then escalates regionally, it is very likely that we will see the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza commit itself to such a conflict in a major way.

When it comes to the commitments of the Arab and Muslim majority countries, they are irrelevant beyond their usefulness to Donald Trump’s photo-ops. They will not impose any conditions on the Israelis and will continue to watch Gaza burn, while refusing to abandon their ties to Israel, as it defiles the third-holiest site in Islam. These leaders watched on, twiddling their thumbs, as Israel withheld all food aid from entering the Gaza Strip for three months.

The best-case scenario here is that the ceasefire remains in a frozen state, which will at least allow the people of Gaza some space to breathe and hopefully receive more humanitarian aid.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Robert Inlakesh is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker. He focuses on the Middle East, specializing in Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.

