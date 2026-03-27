US–Israel War on Iran: Is This the Beginning of a New World Order?

The war on Iran is no longer confined to exchanges of strikes—it is now unfolding across energy infrastructure, maritime control, and global economic pressure.



US–Israeli attacks have targeted key Iranian energy facilities, even as public messaging suggested restraint. In response, Iran has moved to control access to the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which roughly 20% of global oil supply passes, triggering one of the most serious energy disruptions in decades.



As the war deepens, competing narratives are emerging: Washington speaks of negotiation, while Tehran rejects the premise and signals that the balance of power has already shifted.



In this live episode of The FloodGate Podcast, the discussion examines the logic behind the war as it is being fought—not as it is being presented.



What does this moment reveal about the future of US power, Israeli strategy, and Iran’s role in shaping the region?



With Robert Inlakesh, Ramzy Baroud, and Romana Rubeo.



📚 Find the articles we mentioned here:



https://www.palestinechronicle.com/writers/ramzy-baroud/

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/writers/robert-inlakesh/



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