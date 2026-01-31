Adham Atallah al-Akar, a field commander in the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas. (Photo: Social Media)

Footage of a Qassam commander captured in Rafah by an Israel-linked militia has sparked fury, as Palestinians denounce collaboration and the public humiliation of a besieged fighter.

A video circulated on social media showing the capture of a field commander from the Qassam Brigades in Rafah has triggered widespread anger and condemnation, after it was published by a page linked to an armed militia operating under Israeli military control.

The footage was shared by a page identifying itself as the “Counterterrorism Apparatus,” reportedly led by Ghassan al-Dahini, who Palestinian sources identify as the head of the so-called “Popular Forces,” an armed group active east of Rafah in areas controlled by the Israeli army.

Qassam Commander Captured in Rafah

According to Palestinian media reports, the individual shown in the video is Adham Atallah al-Akar, a field commander in the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Al-Akar is believed to be among dozens of Qassam fighters who had been besieged for months inside tunnels beneath Rafah, after Israel refused to allow their safe passage despite mediation efforts.

In the video, al-Dahini is seen issuing threats against Hamas while invoking historical references to inquisitions, as the captured fighter appears visibly weakened, injured, and unable to stand without assistance.

Militia Operating under Israeli Oversight

Over recent months, al-Dahini has appeared repeatedly in videos showing members of the “Popular Forces” capturing Hamas fighters inside tunnels in Rafah. In earlier footage, he was also seen alongside bodies claimed to be Hamas fighters killed during militia operations.

Following the killing of Yasser Abu Shabab in December 2025, the militia announced al-Dahini as its new leader, pledging to continue operations against Hamas.

Hamas has accused al-Dahini of collaborating with Israel, looting humanitarian aid, and providing Israeli forces with intelligence on tunnel networks and resistance positions.

Public Anger and Condemnation

The video prompted an immediate wave of outrage across Palestinian social media platforms. Many users condemned what they described as the public humiliation of a wounded and malnourished captive, noting that the footage did not show a battlefield capture but the aftermath of a prolonged siege, hunger, and injury.

Activists pointed out that the militia leader did not confront fighters directly, accusing him of operating behind Israeli military vehicles and appearing only after Israeli forces failed for months to reach besieged resistance fighters.

Others contrasted images of al-Akar before the siege with footage showing his condition after months underground, describing his survival as a testament to endurance under starvation and isolation.

The “Popular Forces” militia reportedly emerged in 2024 and is estimated to include between 100 and 300 armed members. Palestinian sources say the group operates in proximity to Israeli military positions and moves under direct coordination with Israeli forces.

The incident has renewed concern over the role of armed groups operating under Israeli protection inside Gaza, particularly amid sustained Israeli bombardment, siege conditions, and deepening internal fragmentation caused by war and deprivation.