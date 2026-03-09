The Palestine Chronicle

Cynic
26m

Well articulated. This war is a lose-lose for US national interests, and the mask has slipped for everyone:

Americans now see so clearly that Israel First is the real agenda and that this agenda is being fulfilled by both political parties. I believe the full consequences of this undeniable truth has yet to be fully realised. Until there is a government that serves American interests, USA is headed for a civil war. And this will be a class war.

Arab Gulf nations now are forced to look for alternatives as they are now confronted with the fact that USA is only using them and cannot and will not fulfil its agreement to protect them.

The region’s powers of the world now see that US military is not invincible and is in fact weak. The myth is broken. Many will no longer fear it, some will rise to challenge it. And more importantly, everyone will start planning for the day when American is not number one.

As for Russia and China, they now stand to reap the benefits of American weakness.

