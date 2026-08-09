In Belfast, Ramzy Baroud explored Palestinian memory, resistance and narrative sovereignty, arguing that storytelling remains essential to survival and liberation.

Key Takeaways

Baroud described storytelling and memory as essential tools of Palestinian survival and resistance.

He challenged histories that portray Palestinians as passive subjects rather than historical actors.

He presented sumud and resistance as part of a long Palestinian historical continuum.

Baroud linked his family’s losses in Gaza to the struggle against historical erasure.

He called for solidarity rooted in Palestinian history, agency and the right to resist.

Palestine Day

Speaking in Belfast on Palestine Day, on August 6, Palestinian author and journalist Dr. Ramzy Baroud delivered a deeply personal examination of memory, colonialism, resistance and the struggle over who possesses the authority to write history.

The keynote address and presentation of his latest book, Before the Flood: A Gaza Family Memoir Across Three Generations of Colonial Invasion, moved between Palestinian history, Baroud’s childhood in a Gaza refugee camp, the destruction of his ancestral village of Beit Daras, the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, and the killing of members of his own family.

But Baroud’s central argument extended beyond the story of one Palestinian family. Palestinian history, he argued, cannot be understood through the political and military milestones established by colonial powers, nor can Palestinians be reduced to victims appearing only when they enter Western archives, diplomatic documents or news reports.

For Baroud, Belfast itself provided a particularly meaningful place from which to make that argument.

“I believe that, to stand in Belfast, is to stand in a city whose very walls speak,” he began. “It is a place that understands with profound historical clarity, that stories are never merely words. They are battlegrounds.”