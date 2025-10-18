The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Les Johnston's avatar
Les Johnston
Oct 19

Treatment worse than the gas chamber and medical experimentation used by the Germans and the Zionists claim it is just. There are many, many Zionists headed for the ICJ - soon!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dillon's avatar
Dillon
Oct 19

If this is the “most moral army in the world”, I shudder to think what the rest of the western countries do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture