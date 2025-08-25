‘We Never Paid Him a Dime’: Palestine Chronicle Editor, Lawyer Respond to Lawsuit over Slain Gaza Journalist
By Romana Rubeo
The Palestine Chronicle is battling a politically motivated US lawsuit, a case its editor and lawyer warn threatens press freedom and independent Palestinian journalism.
The Palestine Chronicle is fighting what its editor and legal team describe as a baseless and politically motivated lawsuit linking the outlet to the kidnapping of Israeli hostages in Gaza.
The case centers on Abdallah Aljamal, a Palestinian journalist killed along with his wife, father, and neighbors during an Israeli raid in central Gaza in June 2024.
The operation, which freed four hostages, also left hundreds of Palestinians dead.
In its aftermath, Israeli officials and Western media outlets labeled Aljamal a Hamas operative, claiming that three captives were held in his home and pointing to his contributions to the US-based Palestine Chronicle.
Three of those hostages have since filed suit in a US federal court against the Chronicle and its editor, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, accusing them of aiding in the kidnapping by publishing Aljamal’s reporting. The lawsuit claims the outlet paid Aljamal for his work, money allegedly used to facilitate the captivity.
The Chronicle’s lawyer, human rights attorney Daniel Kovalik, said the lawsuit relies on allegations without evidence.
“The claim is that the Palestine Chronicle paid a journalist, and somehow that money was used to hold hostages. It’s not true. There’s no evidence,” he said. “But now we’re in discovery, which is costly and time-consuming.”
Kovalik argued that the broader goal is to silence Palestinian journalism by tying small outlets up in court.
“They want to bog them down in litigation, drain their funds, and smear them publicly. Even if they don’t win, they win by forcing them to spend money,” he explained. “And if this goes forward, it could set a chilling precedent — independent journalists could be accused of aiding terrorism simply for publishing reporting from Gaza.”
The lawsuit was initially dismissed in February, but reinstated in May by US District Judge Tiffany Cartwright, allowing the plaintiffs to pursue discovery.
The judge rejected one of the plaintiffs’ central arguments — that simply publishing Aljamal’s articles amounted to aiding terrorism — as a violation of First Amendment protections. But the case is proceeding on the narrower claim that he was compensated for his reporting.
Baroud, a Palestinian American journalist and author, strongly rejected the allegations.
“We’ve never paid him a dime,” he told journalist Rachel Blevins in an interview. “Like hundreds of contributors we’ve worked with in Gaza, Abdallah was professional, and his articles gave voice to ordinary people. That was his job — not pushing anyone’s agenda.”
He described the lawsuit as part of a pattern of harassment against the Chronicle, which has faced cyberattacks and smear campaigns for years despite its modest size.
“We are a small nonprofit, run mostly by volunteers, yet we’ve been targeted because we don’t serve any government or factional agenda. We provide space for Palestinians to speak directly to the world. That’s why we are in the eye of the storm,” he said.
Baroud emphasized that Aljamal’s reports, more than 180 filed during the first six months of the war, focused on daily life and the voices of ordinary Palestinians.
“When Abdallah was sending articles, what I liked about his work is that he spoke to ordinary people,” Baroud explained.
“I didn’t want political commentary — we already have analysts. I wanted the voices of people you never hear from. That’s all.”
Baroud — who has lost scores of close relatives in the war, including his sister, Dr. Soma Baroud — said the media’s handling of the case underscores the imbalance facing Palestinian journalists.
“When our contributors are killed, we don’t get calls from the New York Times or CNN. But when false allegations are made, suddenly every outlet wants a comment,” he said. “It shows the lengths to which they will go to delegitimize Palestinian journalism.”
Both Baroud and Kovalik warned that the case could have lasting consequences.
“They are using us as a test case,” Baroud said. “If they succeed, it won’t just be the Palestine Chronicle. It will be every small outlet that dares to tell the Palestinian story.”
Kovalik echoed the concern: “They’re never going to go after the New York Times. They’re going after the small, independent media that can’t defend themselves. That’s why this case matters — it’s not just about the Palestine Chronicle, it’s about protecting journalism and free speech.”
(The Palestine Chronicle)
– Romana Rubeo is an Italian writer and the managing editor of The Palestine Chronicle. Her articles appeared in many online newspapers and academic journals. She holds a Master’s Degree in Foreign Languages and Literature and specializes in audio-visual and journalism translation.
Due to the risks involved, I’ve always respected foreign correspondents and especially admired those covering active war zones. Nevertheless, I feel that too much of contemporary ‘journalism’ seems motivated more by a paycheck and publication (‘a buck and a byline’) than a genuine strive to expose thus challenge the corrupt powerful who abuse/exploit those with the least in this increasingly unjust global existence.
Most Western corporate news-media outlets are complicit in Israel’s campaign of systematic mass starvation and slaughter of Gazan non-combatants young and old, almost a third of whom (at least 19,000) are children.
At best, those news-media have been editorially emasculated thus negligent. Though it may be due to orders from ownership headquarters and therefore beyond their control, our (Canada's) news-media are serious offenders.
The most notable example is The National Post. One would really have to read it to believe it, especially since the initial (10/7) Hamas attack against Israel. It epitomizes an extreme example of an echo chamber promoting unconditional 110% support for the Israeli state, including its very-long-practiced cruelty towards the Palestinian people.
For example, shortly after that Hamas attack, a single-column story about a five-year-old American-Palestinian boy who was stabbed to death by the landlord of the residence in which he and his mother lived simply for being Palestinian was placed on page 5, while placed up high on the front page was a large photo (which accompanied a much larger story) with three Israeli teenage girls crying after their friends or family were kidnapped by Hamas gunmen.
More progressive outlets in Canada (e.g. The Globe and Mail national newspaper) — progressive in regard to basically following “woke” ideology: that of race, sexuality, gender and gender-bending — may be considered more deceptive with their largely pro-Israel stance, especially since 10/7, while attempting to appear objective.
It’s the ethical/moral duty of Western journalists and editors to publicly expose the compromised news-media product and therefor its facilitator(s). By doing so, such brave journalists can at least then also proclaim they will no longer participate in its creation and/or dissemination.
Over decades, I’ve heard of too many cases of employees not standing up and doing what is necessary for the public and/or human(e) good, instead excusing themselves with something like: ‘I need this job — I have a family to support’. ... I have to say that — unless, of course, they were actually forced into coupling, copulating and procreating however many years before — such familial obligation status does not actually ethically or morally justify their willing involvement.
Quite frankly, journalists/editors with genuine integrity should and would tender their resignations and even publicly proclaim they can no longer help propagate their employer’s media product, whether it involves self-censored/missing coverage of a brutally lopsided foreign war or that of domestic corporate corruption that will harm the populace.
It disgusts me that this is happening to the Chronicle. I hope you triumph in court.