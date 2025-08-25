Rachel Blevins in conversation with lawyer Daniel Kovalik and Dr. Ramzy Baroud. (Photo: Youtube Thumbnail)

The Palestine Chronicle is battling a politically motivated US lawsuit, a case its editor and lawyer warn threatens press freedom and independent Palestinian journalism.

The Palestine Chronicle is fighting what its editor and legal team describe as a baseless and politically motivated lawsuit linking the outlet to the kidnapping of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The case centers on Abdallah Aljamal, a Palestinian journalist killed along with his wife, father, and neighbors during an Israeli raid in central Gaza in June 2024.

The operation, which freed four hostages, also left hundreds of Palestinians dead.

In its aftermath, Israeli officials and Western media outlets labeled Aljamal a Hamas operative, claiming that three captives were held in his home and pointing to his contributions to the US-based Palestine Chronicle.

Three of those hostages have since filed suit in a US federal court against the Chronicle and its editor, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, accusing them of aiding in the kidnapping by publishing Aljamal’s reporting. The lawsuit claims the outlet paid Aljamal for his work, money allegedly used to facilitate the captivity.

The Chronicle’s lawyer, human rights attorney Daniel Kovalik, said the lawsuit relies on allegations without evidence.

“The claim is that the Palestine Chronicle paid a journalist, and somehow that money was used to hold hostages. It’s not true. There’s no evidence,” he said. “But now we’re in discovery, which is costly and time-consuming.”

Kovalik argued that the broader goal is to silence Palestinian journalism by tying small outlets up in court.

“They want to bog them down in litigation, drain their funds, and smear them publicly. Even if they don’t win, they win by forcing them to spend money,” he explained. “And if this goes forward, it could set a chilling precedent — independent journalists could be accused of aiding terrorism simply for publishing reporting from Gaza.”

The lawsuit was initially dismissed in February, but reinstated in May by US District Judge Tiffany Cartwright, allowing the plaintiffs to pursue discovery.

The judge rejected one of the plaintiffs’ central arguments — that simply publishing Aljamal’s articles amounted to aiding terrorism — as a violation of First Amendment protections. But the case is proceeding on the narrower claim that he was compensated for his reporting.

Baroud, a Palestinian American journalist and author, strongly rejected the allegations.

“We’ve never paid him a dime,” he told journalist Rachel Blevins in an interview. “Like hundreds of contributors we’ve worked with in Gaza, Abdallah was professional, and his articles gave voice to ordinary people. That was his job — not pushing anyone’s agenda.”

He described the lawsuit as part of a pattern of harassment against the Chronicle, which has faced cyberattacks and smear campaigns for years despite its modest size.

“We are a small nonprofit, run mostly by volunteers, yet we’ve been targeted because we don’t serve any government or factional agenda. We provide space for Palestinians to speak directly to the world. That’s why we are in the eye of the storm,” he said.

Baroud emphasized that Aljamal’s reports, more than 180 filed during the first six months of the war, focused on daily life and the voices of ordinary Palestinians.

“When Abdallah was sending articles, what I liked about his work is that he spoke to ordinary people,” Baroud explained.

“I didn’t want political commentary — we already have analysts. I wanted the voices of people you never hear from. That’s all.”

Baroud — who has lost scores of close relatives in the war, including his sister, Dr. Soma Baroud — said the media’s handling of the case underscores the imbalance facing Palestinian journalists.

“When our contributors are killed, we don’t get calls from the New York Times or CNN. But when false allegations are made, suddenly every outlet wants a comment,” he said. “It shows the lengths to which they will go to delegitimize Palestinian journalism.”

Both Baroud and Kovalik warned that the case could have lasting consequences.

“They are using us as a test case,” Baroud said. “If they succeed, it won’t just be the Palestine Chronicle. It will be every small outlet that dares to tell the Palestinian story.”

Kovalik echoed the concern: “They’re never going to go after the New York Times. They’re going after the small, independent media that can’t defend themselves. That’s why this case matters — it’s not just about the Palestine Chronicle, it’s about protecting journalism and free speech.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Romana Rubeo is an Italian writer and the managing editor of The Palestine Chronicle. Her articles appeared in many online newspapers and academic journals. She holds a Master’s Degree in Foreign Languages and Literature and specializes in audio-visual and journalism translation.