The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) released a special report on Thursday, documenting the testimonies of Palestinian journalists detained in Israeli prisons. According to CPJ, nearly every journalist interviewed described severe abuse while in Israeli custody.

Key Takeaways

CPJ documented the detention of at least 94 Palestinian journalists and one media worker since October 2023.

Thirty journalists remain in Israeli custody as of February 19.

Fifty-eight out of 59 journalists interviewed reported experiencing torture or other forms of abuse.

Testimonies describe beatings, forced stress positions, sexual violence, sensory deprivation, and medical neglect.

CPJ found that methods of abuse were “strikingly consistent” across different detention facilities.

Testimonies of Torture and Degradation

On February 19, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) released a special report documenting the testimonies of Palestinian journalists detained in Israeli prisons and military facilities since October 7, 2023. Based on interviews with 59 journalists, alongside medical records, photographs, and legal documentation, the report presents detailed accounts of torture, sexual violence, starvation, beatings, humiliation, and medical neglect.

CPJ opens its report with firsthand accounts that illustrate the severity of the abuse. One of the journalists interviewed, Ahmed Abdel Aal, described prolonged torture in detention:

“Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abdel Aal remembers the moment the ear-splitting music started,” the report reads, adding:

“For five days, he said, he was held blindfolded in a room in an Israeli detention site, stripped and beaten, while loud Hebrew and English songs played at an unrelenting volume. Every time he drifted into unconsciousness, an electric shock or a blow jolted him awake.”

The report documents that detainees were subjected to repeated beatings, humiliation, and deliberate physical injury.

One journalist recounted abuse in what detainees referred to as the “disco room,” where guards allegedly inflicted both physical and psychological torment. He said soldiers bound his genitals with zip ties and beat him so severely that he was unable to urinate without blood. “They told me that I would no longer be a man,” he said.

The title of the report itself is drawn from the words of one of the journalists interviewed: “We Returned From Hell.” The phrase encapsulates the conditions described across multiple facilities and testimonies.

A Systematic Pattern

The CPJ report emphasizes that the abuses described were not isolated incidents confined to a single prison or unit. Instead, similar methods were reported across different detention centers.

“While conditions varied at different facilities, the methods those interviewed recounted — physical assaults, forced stress positions, sensory deprivation, sexual violence, and medical neglect — were strikingly consistent,” according to the report.

Palestinian journalists described being held blindfolded and handcuffed for prolonged periods, deprived of adequate food and water, denied medical treatment, and threatened with further violence.

Several reported being interrogated about their reporting and media affiliations. Others said they were accused of “incitement” or detained under administrative detention without formal charges.

CPJ noted that most of the journalists interviewed were released without conviction, raising serious concerns about the legal basis for their detention and the conditions under which they were held.

The Silencing of Media

The report documents that at least 94 Palestinian journalists and one media worker have been detained since October 2023. As of February 19, 30 remain in custody.

Many of those interviewed said they were not formally charged. Some were held under administrative detention, a procedure that allows incarceration without trial based on undisclosed evidence. Others were released after weeks or months in custody without explanation.

CPJ frames the arrests and alleged abuse within the broader context of restrictions on Palestinian media coverage. The organization states that the scale of detentions and the consistency of the reported abuse raise alarm about the treatment of journalists covering events in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“The vast majority — 48 of the journalists — were never charged with any crime and were held under Israel’s administrative detention system, which allows for an individual to be held without charge, typically for six months that can be renewed indefinitely, on the grounds of preventing them from committing a future offense. The remaining 10 were charged with incitement, anti-state activity, or promoting terrorism,” the report reads.

(PC, CPJ website)