The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Aug 20

Indifference towards the continuing mass suffering via starvation and slaughter inflicted upon helpless Palestinian non-combatants — mostly consisting of Palestinian children — will only have further inflamed long-held Middle Eastern anger.

The actual provision by the U.S. (and to a lesser degree, Britain) of highly effective weapons used in Israel’s ongoing bombing raids will likely have turned that anger into lasting hatred seeking eye-for-an-eye redress. Perhaps even another attack on the scale of 9/11.

There’s an increasingly apt expression I've come across in the media: "God damn America!"

Quite simply and seriously, human beings are being perceived and treated as though they are literally disposable and, by extension, their great suffering and numerous deaths are somehow less worthy of external concern, sometimes even by otherwise democratic, relatively civilized and supposedly Christian nations. And it’s much easier for a conscience to do when one considers another an innately lower lifeform.

A somewhat similar reprehensible inhuman(e) devaluation is observable in external attitudes, albeit perhaps on a subconscious level, toward the daily civilian lives lost in prolongedly devastating war zones (i.e. for 10+ years) and famine-stricken regions.

In other words, the worth of such life will be measured by its overabundance and/or the protracted conditions under which it suffers; and those people can eventually receive meagre column inches on the back page of the First World’s daily news. ... It clearly is an immoral consideration of ‘quality of life’.

With each news report of the immense daily suffering and civilian death toll, I feel a slightly greater desensitization and resignation. I’ve noticed this disturbing effect with basically all major protracted conflicts internationally since I began regularly consuming news products in the late 1980s.

... I often say that people should avoid believing, let alone claiming, that they are not capable of committing an atrocity, even if relentlessly pushed. Contrary to what is claimed or felt by many of us, deep down there’s a potential monster in each of us that, under the just-right circumstances, can be unleashed — and maybe even more so when convinced that ‘God is on our side’.

Also, it's sadly and shamefully true that while some peoples have been brutally victimized throughout history a disproportionately large number of times, the victims of one place and time can and sometimes do become the victimizers of another place and time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Trailbird Jan's avatar
Trailbird Jan
Aug 19

Thank you for this interview and thanks to Georges Abdallah. May Palestine and Lebanon be free!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture