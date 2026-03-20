An underground group claims responsibility for burning an Elbit Systems facility in Czech Republic, citing opposition to Gaza genocide.

Key Developments

Earthquake Faction claims it set fire to an Elbit Systems facility in Pardubice, Czech Republic.

Group says no casualties occurred and the action targeted equipment linked to Israeli military production.

Statement frames attack as retaliation against Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and global arms trade.

‘Epicenter’ Struck

An underground group identifying itself as the Earthquake Faction has claimed responsibility for setting fire to a facility operated by Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems in the Czech Republic.

According to a statement released on Friday, the group said it carried out the operation on March 20, targeting what it described as “the epicenter of the Israeli weapons industry in Europe” in the city of Pardubice.

The site, referred to as Elbit Systems’ “Centre of Excellence,” was reportedly developed in collaboration with a local partner, LPP, as part of the company’s broader global expansion strategy.

In its statement, Earthquake Faction said it had “intervened” in order to destroy the company’s equipment and set the factory ablaze, presenting the operation as a deliberate act against material infrastructure tied to Israeli arms production.

Anadolu Agency, citing the group’s statement, reported that the attack was framed as a direct response to Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza and across the region.

The group cast the action in explicitly political terms, linking it to what it described as the continued bleeding of the land “under Israeli bombs in Occupied Palestine and across West Asia.”

“We Will Come for Them”

In its statement, Earthquake Faction described itself as an “internationalist underground network” committed to targeting entities it considers complicit in Israeli violence.

“For as long as the land continues to bleed under Israeli bombs in Occupied Palestine and across West Asia, ground must continue to shake under the feet of the sponsors of occupation,” the group declared.

It further asserted that Elbit Systems plays a central role in Israel’s military apparatus, stating that its weapons are first “tested” on Palestinians before being exported globally.

The statement said these weapons are then sold to governments around the world, “expanding the empire built off the destruction of Palestine.”

“Wherever Elbit Systems and their accomplices obscure and hide their business of bloodshed across the world, we will come for them,” the statement added.

The group also rejected appeals to diplomatic or legal channels, stating that it would not “waste their breath asking nicely,” but instead would take “necessary action to quash their means to kill.”

It said there was no time left to “beg the complicit international governments,” framing direct action as, in its view, the only meaningful response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Beyond Palestine

The incident reflects a growing trend of direct action targeting Israeli-linked military infrastructure beyond the borders of historic Palestine.

Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest private arms manufacturer, has increasingly expanded its footprint in Europe, North America, and Asia, integrating itself into global defense supply chains.

The Pardubice facility, described as a hub for technological development and production, is part of this broader expansion, enabling Elbit to service international contracts and deepen its partnerships with Western governments.

While authorities in the Czech Republic have not yet issued a detailed response at the time of writing, the attack underscores rising tensions surrounding Israeli defense companies operating abroad.

Backbone of Israeli Military Power

Elbit Systems is headquartered in Haifa and represents one of the central pillars of Israel’s military-industrial complex.

The company produces a wide range of military technologies, including drones, surveillance systems, artillery, electronic warfare tools, and targeting systems.

Many of these technologies have been repeatedly deployed in Gaza, where Israel’s genocidal campaign has resulted in the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians and the near-total destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Elbit has long marketed its products as “combat-proven,” a term widely understood to mean tested during the Israeli war against Palestinians. This model—developing and refining weapons through real-time warfare—has drawn sharp criticism from human rights organizations and anti-war activists.

Broader Arms Ecosystem

Alongside Elbit, companies such as Rafael Advanced Defense Systems form the backbone of Israel’s arms industry.

Rafael is known for developing the Iron Dome missile system, as well as advanced precision-guided weapons. Together, these firms constitute a tightly integrated ecosystem that feeds both Israel’s military capabilities and its export-driven economy.

Arms exports have become a major contributor to Israel’s economy, with deals spanning Europe, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. These exports are often framed as security cooperation but are deeply tied to technologies refined in the context of occupation and war.

Elbit Systems has increasingly become the focus of legal and activist campaigns worldwide.

In the United Kingdom, activists have repeatedly targeted Elbit-linked sites, leading to arrests, court cases, and significant public debate about the legality of arms production tied to Israeli military actions.

Legal challenges have argued that facilitating the production of such weapons constitute complicity in war crimes.

Similar campaigns have emerged across Europe and North America, calling for divestment, sanctions, and the closure of Elbit facilities.

(Anadolu, PC)