Dear Readers,

The moment to act is now.

Support The Palestine Chronicle today—because independent journalism is not optional in times of genocide and war. It is essential now and always.

Years ago, we made the case for why supporting The Palestine Chronicle mattered. We spoke of our mission, our work, and the urgent need for independent media—free from corporate influence and political pressure—to expose the truth about Palestine, Israeli colonialism, and US wars and interventions.

All of that still stands.

But something fundamental has changed: you already know this.

Since the start of the genocide in Gaza, tens of millions have read, shared, and engaged with our reporting. The Palestine Chronicle is no longer simply an independent voice—it has become one of the central platforms shaping global understanding of Israel’s war on Gaza, Western complicity, and the rising global movement of solidarity.

And we did not stop there.

To donate via Stripe /credit card, click HERE To donate via PayPal, click HERE To donate via GoFundMe , click HERE Send your support by post: Associazione PCP ETS, C.P. 34 – Poste Avezzano 2 Via Guglielmo Marconi 67051 Avezzano (AQ) Italia

As the war on Iran unfolds, we have taken our place in the trenches of truth-telling—reporting, analyzing, and connecting the dots. We refuse to treat these wars as isolated events. They are part of the same continuum: Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, the entire region—linked by a single, unfolding reality that too many still choose to ignore.

While others fragment the story, we insist on telling it whole.

We remain fully committed to our founding principles. But our role, our reach, and our responsibility have grown—because of you. Your trust, your engagement, and your support have made this possible.

Now, that support is more critical than ever.

Because as the struggle for Palestinian freedom enters one of its most decisive phases, our work cannot slow down. It must expand, deepen, and reach further.

This is the moment.

Stand with us. Support independent journalism. Help us continue this work—without compromise, without silence, without interruption.

Act now. Support The Palestine Chronicle.

To donate via Stripe /credit card, click HERE To donate via PayPal, click HERE To donate via GoFundMe , click HERE Send your support by post: Associazione PCP ETS, C.P. 34 – Poste Avezzano 2 Via Guglielmo Marconi 67051 Avezzano (AQ) Italia

(The Palestine Chronicle)