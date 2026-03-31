The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALYSON PRICE's avatar
ALYSON PRICE
1h

You are absolutely RIGHT !

Not one of these wars happened alone or without a great deal of thought and planning

If the USA/Israel could steal the oil of the entire Middle East, of course they would for the Greater Israel Plan

to increase the Land of Israel fivefold

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture