Despite freezing temperatures, protesters convened before dawn prayers, ahead of the march, at major mosques across Istanbul.

Around 520,000 people gathered early Thursday on New Year’s Day at Istanbul’s Galata Bridge for a massive march in support of Palestine, organized under the umbrella of the Humanity Alliance and the National Will Platform, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The demonstration, held with the participation of more than 400 civil society organizations and led by the Turkish Youth Foundation (TUGVA), was carried out under the slogan “We won’t cower, we won’t keep quiet, we won’t forget Palestine.”

Ahead of the march, protesters convened before dawn prayers at major mosques across Istanbul, including Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Sultanahmet, Fatih, Suleymaniye and Eminonu New Mosque. Many carried Turkish and Palestinian flags as they gathered in mosque courtyards to show solidarity with occupied Palestine.

Despite freezing temperatures, turnout was high, the report stated. Following the morning prayer, demonstrators marched on foot toward Galata Bridge, joined by ministers, senior officials and figures listed in the official state protocol.

A large banner depicting Handala, the iconic figure created by late Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali and closely associated with the Palestinian cause, was hung on a building.

‘Praying for the Oppressed’

Bilal Erdogan, chair of the Ilim Yayma Foundation’s Board of Trustees and a member of TUGVA’s High Advisory Board, told reporters that the new year had begun with prayers for Palestine and that gathering at mosques on the first morning of the year carried strong spiritual meaning.

“On the one hand, we are praying for the oppressed in Palestine. On the other hand, of course, we are commemorating our martyrs. At the same time, we are praying together that the year 2026 will bring goodness for our entire nation and for the oppressed Palestinians,” he said.

Erdogan said participation at the annual event had increased each year, demonstrating the strength of shared values across society.

“Every year, compared to the previous one, we feel that this morning is marked by broader participation and that, as a nation, we sense how strong our shared common ground truly is,” he said.

Erdogan prayed that God may “grant freedom to our Palestinian brothers and sisters, and grant us the freedom of Jerusalem.”

A Moral Stance

Speaking at the demonstration, TUGVA Chair Ibrahim Besinci said the scale of the turnout reflected a collective moral stance against the ongoing occupation of Palestine.

“Today, there are hundreds of thousands here. There is an honorable nation standing upright against this genocide,” he said.

Describing Galata Bridge as a “tribune of conscience,” Besinci said, “I salute with all my heart the innocent and courageous Palestinian people, the noble sons of Gaza, the steadfast hearts of the West Bank, and the true owners of East Jerusalem.”

Citing figures on the devastation in Gaza, Besinci said that over the past 27 months, 210,000 tons of bombs had been dropped on Gaza, 70,000 civilians had been killed, 2,600 families had been completely wiped from the population registry, and 5,000 families had only a single surviving member.

He added that 45,000 Palestinians had undergone amputations and 12,000 Palestinians had been detained.

“In other words, before the eyes of the entire world, a people has been erased not just from the map, but from life,” Besinci said.

As part of the program, prayers for Palestinians continued from a stage set up on Galata Bridge.

‘Roots’ Art Installation

In addition, an art installation titled “Roots” was unveiled on the bridge to draw attention to what organizers said were the targeting of culture and art in Gaza.

According to a statement from TUGVA, the installation was designed to symbolize memory and resistance in the face of cultural destruction. An olive tree rising from rubble represented deeply rooted resistance and an attempt to erase collective memory, while overturned chairs, scattered musical instruments, books and a camera symbolized efforts to silence cultural production, the Anadolu report stated.

The phrase “We Will Stay Here,” written in three languages, underscored the determination of cultural and human resistance.

The event also featured performances by internationally known artists and musicians, including Lebanese-Swedish singer Maher Zain.

Protest in Stockholm

Meanwhile, hundreds of people in Sweden canceled New Year’s celebrations and rallied late on Wednesday in the capital Stockholm, in solidarity with the people of Gaza, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Following a call from numerous civil society organizations, protesters gathered at Segels Torg Square, despite freezing temperatures.

Carrying banners reading “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Comply with an immediate ceasefire,” and “End food shortages,” the crowd demanded an end to Israel’s genocidal military operation in Gaza and called on Sweden to halt arms sales to Israel.

“In the new year, we reject the mass deaths, sieges in Palestine, and the silence toward these events. We refuse to begin a new year by turning a blind eye to injustice,” the protesters said in a statement on behalf of the organizers, the report said.

The statement also emphasized that Israel was not adhering to peace commitments with Palestine.

“As the world enters the new year, genocide continues in Palestine. Despite the ceasefire, Palestinians are being killed, the siege continues, and people are freezing to death while left without shelter in tents,” it said.

Waving Palestinian flags and carrying torches, demonstrators later marched toward the Swedish Parliament.

Over 71,200 Killed

Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, killing at least 414 people and injuring over 1,100 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The total death toll since October 2023 has risen to over 71,200 Palestinians, with more than 171,000 wounded. The vast majority of the population has been displaced, and the destruction of infrastructure is unprecedented since World War II. Thousands of people are still missing.

In addition to the military assault, the Israeli blockade has caused a man-made famine, leading to the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians—mostly children—with hundreds of thousands more at risk.

Despite widespread international condemnation, little has been done to hold Israel accountable. The nation is currently under investigation for genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

(PC, Anadolu)