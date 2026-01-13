Brokhin, an Israeli settlement established on privately owned Palestinian land in Salfit governorate, northern occupied West Bank. (Photo: AJA)

Israeli occupation forces demolished a Palestinian home on Tuesday in the town of Kafr ad-Dik, in Salfit governorate in the northern occupied West Bank, citing construction without a permit.

At the same time, Palestinian families continue to be forcibly displaced from the al-Auja waterfall area, east of the West Bank, amid escalating settler violence and harassment.

Israeli bulldozers entered the area between the towns of Bruqin and Kafr ad-Dik and demolished a two-story home belonging to Palestinian resident Sharif Fathi Ali Ahmad, under the pretext that it was built without an Israeli-issued permit.

The family had been forced to evacuate the house several months earlier after receiving a demolition notice. Israeli forces also informed another family in the town of their intention to demolish their home on the same grounds on Tuesday, but later withdrew without carrying out the demolition, according to Anadolu Agency.

These developments come as Israeli violations continue across the occupied Palestinian territories, including illegal settlement expansion, home demolitions, and the confiscation of agricultural land, in what Palestinian factions describe as a policy of forced displacement.

On Monday, Israeli forces carried out demolition operations in Ramallah and Hebron. Israeli authorities had previously issued demolition notices for 14 structures and demolished additional buildings under the same pretext of lacking permits.

Demolition plans have also recently targeted large areas of the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams refugee camps in the northern West Bank.

According to documentation by the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli authorities carried out 538 demolition operations in 2025, targeting approximately 1,400 homes and structures.

This marked an unprecedented increase compared to previous years and reflects a systematic policy aimed at restricting Palestinian construction and natural population growth.

Forced Displacement

In a related development, escalating settler attacks have forced dozens of Palestinian families to leave their homes in the al-Auja waterfall area, north of Jericho in the eastern West Bank.

Palestinian Bedouin families were seen hurriedly dismantling their makeshift homes — consisting of tents and metal structures used for shelter and livestock — loading their remaining belongings onto open trucks amid uncertainty over their future.

Human rights organizations reported that 26 families left the area, which had been home to around 700 Palestinians from more than 100 families who had lived there for decades.

Concerns are growing among Palestinian Bedouin communities across the occupied West Bank amid a rise in settler attacks and the seizure of land and vital resources as part of what is known as “pastoral settlement,” a strategy used by settler groups to gradually take control of land through small, mobile outposts.

In December 2025, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich published a video from the Ras Ein area in al-Auja, expressing support for settlers and praising their seizure of Palestinian land and water wells. In the video, he urged settlers to continue taking over Palestinian property.

According to data from the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli settlers carried out approximately 4,723 attacks across the West Bank in 2025, resulting in the killing of 14 Palestinians and the displacement of 13 Bedouin communities comprising 1,090 people.

Official Palestinian figures estimate that by the end of 2024, around 770,000 Israeli settlers were living in the West Bank, spread across more than 180 settlements and 256 settlement outposts.

(PC, AJA, Palestinian Media)