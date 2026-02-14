A new analysis published by Foreign Policy argues that escalating illegal Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank, combined with the weakening of the Palestinian Authority, risk triggering a major uprising that could open another front in the region’s widening conflict.

Key Takeaways

Foreign Policy says the West Bank is approaching a potential explosion.

Israel is shifting from de facto control toward formal annexation measures.

The Palestinian Authority faces financial collapse that could end security coordination.

Settlement expansion and settler violence are reshaping realities on the ground.

A large-scale uprising could derail regional diplomacy and widen the war.

The Next Flashpoint

While global attention remains focused on Gaza and regional escalation, the Foreign Policy report argues the most immediate danger lies elsewhere.

“The next front to explode may be one that policymakers keep treating as an afterthought—the West Bank,” the article states.

The analysis links the rising risk of unrest to Israeli policy shifts following the Gaza genocidal war, including increased military presence, pressure on Palestinian governance, and expanding illegal Jewish settlements.

An Israeli cabinet decision allowing greater control over land use in Palestinian-administered areas signals a transition from informal dominance toward formal annexation.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich openly framed the objective as to “kill the idea of a Palestinian state.”

Annexation Measures Accelerating

According to the report, the developments are not isolated but part of a long-term political program.

The article notes that Israeli leaders “have exploited the fog of war to turn this vision into policy,” creating irreversible realities intended to foreclose Palestinian statehood.

It warns that the cumulative steps could “increase the odds of renewed unrest” and risk turning the territory into “an irrevocably permanent insurgency zone.”

Palestinian Authority near Collapse

A central warning in the analysis concerns the future of the Palestinian Authority (PA), which coordinates “security” with the occupation authorities in parts of the West Bank.

The report says the PA “could become functionally insolvent within months,” as Israel restricts revenue transfers and economic activity.

Such a collapse would have immediate security consequences, as the PA has for years targeted Palestinian resistance groups in the occupied West Bank under the so-called security coordination.

Settlements and Territorial Fragmentation

The report describes settlement expansion as the primary mechanism reshaping the territory.

Housing approvals in the illegal settlements surged sharply, while infrastructure corridors link settlement blocs and divide Palestinian areas.

Regarding one major development project, Smotrich declared: “The Palestinian state is being erased from the table not with slogans but with actions. Every settlement, every neighborhood, every housing unit is another nail in the coffin.”

The report argues these steps make a contiguous Palestinian state increasingly impossible.

Settler Violence

Violence by illegal Israeli Jewish settlers has also risen significantly, according to data cited in the report.

However, the analysis emphasizes that impunity matters more than numbers: “The most consequential feature of these attacks is not their frequency. It is, rather, the Israeli government’s permission of them.”

Weak enforcement and political backing, it argues, would fuel broader unrest.

(PC, Foreign Policy)