Yasser Abu Shabab. (Photo: via QNN)

Among the Palestinian people, regardless of political affiliation, Yasser Abu Shabab was known for who he truly was: a traitor and criminal who committed heinous crimes against his own people.

This Thursday, Yasser Abu Shabab, the leader of Israel’s ISIS-linked proxy gangs in the Gaza Strip, was killed. The announcement triggered celebrations throughout the besieged coastal enclave, while the Western corporate media quickly worked to whitewash the image of the death squad leader.

The death of Yasser Abu Shabab, a convicted drug trafficker and criminal who is infamous among Palestinians for collaborating with the Israeli military against them, has provided a clear example of corporate media double standards and just how far Western media will go to distort realities on the ground inside Gaza.

Upon the announcement of the gang leader’s demise, the popular response among Palestinians was one of both relief and a sense that justice had been served. Many even handed out sweets to mark the occasion.

Among the Palestinian people, regardless of political affiliation, Yasser Abu Shabab was known for who he truly was: a traitor and criminal who committed heinous crimes against his own people.

In stark contrast to the kinds of descriptions you will hear of Abu Shabab from Palestinians, the Western media presented the Israeli-backed criminal as a martyr and whitewashed his crimes. CNN described him as “the leader of an anti-Hamas group,” while Reuters characterized the gangster as “the head of an armed Palestinian faction that opposes Hamas in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published an article entitled “A Hamas Rival Falls in Gaza.” “Yasser Abu Shabab defied the terrorists in these pages in July,” wrote the Editorial Board of the WSJ, referring to an op-ed they published in his name earlier this year. The op-ed was called “Gazans Are Finished With Hamas,” yet it was later pointed out by local sources that Abu Shabab not only could not speak English but is said to be illiterate in Arabic too.

The BBC and various other media outlets also adopted the narrative that Abu Shabab was the leader of an “anti-Hamas” group, which in and of itself totally whitewashes the nature of the five death squads that have been set up by Israel in Gaza and are actively being used to create a “Second” or “New Gaza” inside the 58% of the territory it currently occupies—during the ceasefire.

Whitewashing a Genocide-Aiding War Criminal

Back in October 2023, the Israeli military began strategically bombing the Gaza Strip’s prison facilities, enabling convicted criminals to roam free. Abu Shabab was one such criminal who had been convicted of drug trafficking. His role in the Gaza genocide began when he organized groups of armed outlaws to begin the looting of humanitarian aid trucks entering the besieged territory.

On May 6, 2024, the Israeli military launched its invasion of Rafah. The first priority in this operation was seizing the border crossing with Egypt, enabling their forces to fully control what enters and leaves Gaza. It was not long before Abu Shabab’s name would become infamous across Palestine and the wider region.

Israel provided air support and backing to Yasser Abu Shabab’s band of gangsters, composed of hardline ISIS-linked Salafist militants and criminals, to begin looting aid trucks. A specific designated route in eastern Rafah was set up for the entry of such aid, which is where the Abu Shabab gang would assault the trucks, stealing the desperately needed supplies and demanding a bribe to allow the vehicles to pass. All of this is well documented by the UN and international aid agencies.

As the majority child population of Gaza sank further and further into food insecurity, Abu Shabab’s gangsters were living a life of relative luxury in compounds monitored by the Israeli military and where the stolen aid was hoarded. What then developed was a thriving black market inside Gaza, where the looted goods were strategically drip-fed to the population and sold at exorbitant rates that only the wealthy could afford.

Setting aside the kidnappings, murder of civilians, and armed robberies, it is important to understand what the looting of aid truly meant. For the Israelis, they were able to claim that they were letting in humanitarian aid and use the excuse that Hamas fighters were the ones stealing it, knowing full well where it truly was. Abu Shabab reaped the benefits of becoming a mafia-style king among his armed thugs.

The aid that was being looted meant that children in Gaza were starved, the elderly wasted away, and pregnant women could not sustain themselves. Aid meant for the sick and to be used in hospitals was deprived of the people—all as Abu Shabab and his traitorous thugs lived secure existences under the watchful eye of the Israeli military.

In late 2024, the Washington Post and others began working to whitewash the nature of the group and prepare the propaganda script that Abu Shabab’s militiamen were a grassroots group of disillusioned Palestinians seeking to overthrow Hamas. They worked to present Abu Shabab as the victim and a criminal out of necessity, not by choice.

Then came the Gaza ceasefire in January 2025, during which the Israelis worked to complete the transition from an aid-looting band of criminals into a “grassroots anti-Hamas resistance.” Israel armed, trained, and coordinated with these thugs, providing them with Israeli military helmets, vests, and Palestinian flag patches to make them appear like a professional and organic force.

When Israel violated and collapsed the ceasefire in March, Yasser Abu Shabab appeared in videos and photos brandishing a rifle and wearing patches bearing the name that the group would then adopt, the “Popular Forces.”

The Israeli military and Shin Bet gave the so-called “Popular Forces” direct orders and used them to carry out missions on their behalf against Hamas and to aid their genocidal project targeting civilians. Theft, kidnappings, beatings, hospital raids, and assassinations were carried out by these criminals.

The Israelis openly admitted to backing them, knowing full well of their links to ISIS and other hardline Salafist takfiri groups. They liked this model so much that they began recruiting new collaborators to form three other groups, with a fifth having been created since the ceasefire began.

Abu Shabab still managed the transfer of aid and was implicated in coordinating with the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” privatized aid scheme. This aid program was later dubbed a “death trap” by Palestinians and resulted in the murder of up to 2,600 starving civilians by both Israeli forces and American private military contractors.

The ridiculously named “Popular Forces,” perhaps the most unpopular Palestinian armed force to have ever existed, were also intended to be used by Israel to rule over a concentration camp being constructed in western Rafah.

Since the ceasefire, Abu Shabab’s men have hidden under Israeli protection from the far mightier forces of Hamas, who received broad popular support in cracking down on the Israeli-backed death squads at the beginning of the ceasefire. In violation of the ceasefire, these groups have continued to work on behalf of their Israeli paymasters to carry out missions against Hamas and the other Palestinian groups.

Yasser Abu Shabab’s murder served as a major blow to Israel’s project inside Gaza, which aims to use these criminal collaborators to rule over a portion of the territory. The UAE has also thrown its weight behind these collaborator death squads. This is why there has been major damage control in the media and an attempt to shape the narrative surrounding his death.

Initially the Israeli Hebrew media appeared to indicate that Abu Shabab was assassinated, before the Israeli Army Radio asserted that his death had come as a result of a tribal dispute. Yediot Aharonot went on to publish a piece after this, claiming that the collaborator leader was beaten to death and not shot, seemingly contradicting previous narratives that had asserted he died due to gunshot wounds.

Share

Hamas, for its part, published a graphic asserting that Israel will not protect such collaborators, but did not directly claim to have carried it out; yet it was interpreted by many that this was insinuated.

The Bedouin Tarabin Clan, from which Abu Shabab comes, stated that resistance fighters killed the gang leader. As the “Popular Forces,” now led by takfiri collaborator Ghassan Duhine, announced that Abu Shabab was shot dead while attempting to solve a dispute with the Abu Seneima family.

As expected, a range of different stories have spread on social media, claiming everything from an infiltration operation carried out by the “Arrow Forces,” tasked with combating collaborator gangs, to naming specific fighters who allegedly died during a clash.

What appears to be the case is that both the “Popular Forces” and Israeli media are lying to cover up what represents a major blow to their project; however, the details of what truly transpired are currently unclear.

The reason they are compelled to lie and brush this killing off as a simple mistake, as unlikely as that possibility appears, is so that it does not lead to mass defections among the militia members. The Palestinian tribal leaderships put out a joint statement affirming their solidarity with the ruling forces of Hamas and against the collaborators. This comes as the Palestinian security forces in Gaza have now put forth a 10-day amnesty offer to those who choose to surrender themselves.

Already, many of these gangsters have been killed, captured, or handed themselves over to the Hamas-led authorities during the past few months. The killing of Yasser Abu Shabab is a major development in that it demonstrates Israel’s inability to protect its collaborators. In addition, the Israelis view them all as disposable proxies and did not bother even eulogizing the disgraced criminal leader.

It was only truly the Western corporate media that bothered to whitewash Abu Shabab’s unforgivable crimes against humanity and to turn him into a martyr. The Western media are truly shameless and lie as easily as they breathe when it comes to reporting on Palestine, only occasionally producing grains of truth among a sea of ridiculous propaganda.

Unlike the five ISIS-linked collaborator gangs, there are, in fact, Palestinians who are opposed to Hamas; they are primarily those affiliated with the Palestinian Authority (PA) based in Ramallah. As unpopular as the PA currently is, it does actually enjoy enough support and possesses the means to potentially serve as a future governing force inside Gaza.

The lesson that should be learned from the dreadful gutter journalism surrounding this issue is that, in order to understand what is happening in Palestine, you do not need the Western media at all.

Israeli reporting, while evidently biased, is, in all honesty, a better tool than the media of the West. It at least gives you a glimpse into the thinking of Israeli society and its leadership, especially when you take the time to translate and read the Hebrew-language media. If you then pair this with independent on-the-ground reports, in addition to Palestinian and/or Arabic-language media sources like Al Jazeera and Al Mayadeen, you will get a well-rounded understanding of what is going on.

The English-language mainstream media, on the other hand, does not present an Israeli nor a Palestinian perspective; it invents an entirely parallel universe. It designs a fictional framing of reality and then attempts to police the boundaries of all discussions about it. This is done for the sole purpose of tailoring an artificially manufactured Zionist narrative, curated to convince a Western audience that Israel is good and the Palestinians are guilty for resisting.

Even when it comes to discussions of Israeli rights abuses, the confines of the discussion on such issues are strictly policed across Western media in order to ensure that Palestinians cannot speak their minds freely and explain their predicament. At best, all Palestinians are allowed to be victims—but not regular victims—victims who are forced to publicly accept that their oppressors are also victims, and to denounce their own people for fighting back.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Robert Inlakesh is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker. He focuses on the Middle East, specializing in Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.