Many Western legacy news-media outlets are/were complicit in (or perhaps even enabling) Israel’s campaign of systematic mass starvation and slaughter of Gazan non-combatants young and old, almost a third of whom are children. At best, those news-media have been editorially emasculated thus negligent. Though it may be due to orders from ownership headquarters and therefore beyond their control, our (Canada's) news-media are serious offenders.

The most notable example is The National Post. One would really have to read it to believe it, especially since the initial (October 7) Hamas attack against Israel. It epitomizes an extreme example of an echo chamber promoting unconditional 110% support for the Israeli state, including its very-long-practiced cruelty towards the Palestinian people.

For example, shortly after that Hamas attack, a single-column story about a five-year-old American-Palestinian boy who was stabbed to death by the landlord of the residence in which he and his mother lived simply for being Palestinian was placed on page 5, while placed up high on the front page was a large photo (which accompanied a much larger story) with three Israeli teenage girls crying after their friends or family were kidnapped by Hamas gunmen.

More progressive outlets in Canada (e.g. The Globe and Mail national newspaper) — progressive in regard to basically following “woke” ideology: that of race, sexuality, gender and gender-bending — may be considered more deceptive with their largely pro-Israel stance, especially since 10/7, while attempting to appear objective.

The Western media largely provides reports using "Don Trump thought" knowingly or not. Rarely any inciteful analysis. He who lives by the sword dies by the sword pretty well reflects Shabab. His willingness to do the dirty work of the terrorist state reflects his foolishness. No honor amongst thieves. Thanks for the critique.

