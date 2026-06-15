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Moritz87's avatar
Moritz87
3h

What about Palestine?

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Lisa Wilson's avatar
Lisa Wilson
2h

And how is the US going to make sure Israel is on board with all of this? Sticking to a ceasefire has never been honored by them.

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