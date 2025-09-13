South African Minister Ronald Lamola. (Image: Palestine Chronicle)

US President Donald Trump’s compromised weakness has rendered America utterly impotent and subservient to Israel.

On the Zionist regime’s terrorist attack on Qatar, American journalist Max Blumenthal makes absolute sense with his poignant observation that a lawless axis of messianic genocidal gangsterism spans seamlessly from Tel Aviv to Washington.

As author of “Goliath – Life and Loathing in Greater Israel”, Blumenthal’s scathing study was described by Palestinian historian Rashid Khalidi as lifting the carefully maintained veil concealing the reality of Israel.

Between then, in 2013, when “Goliath” was published, and today, the genocidal apartheid regime has itself undermined its own carefully constructed myths of being a “rational, responsible and democratic state.”

The impunity with which the Zionist colonial entity continues to brazenly flout civilized norms and arrogantly defy international humanitarian laws has deservedly earned it the humiliating status of a pariah regime.

Though the attack on Doha in Qatar has been condemned by most of the world as an illegal, immoral and outrageous violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, Israel’s war criminals, led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have vowed to not halt its aggression.

Having failed to attain its military goal of wiping out Hamas’ top leadership in the military attack made up of ten fighter jets dropping fifteen missiles on the residential apartment where ceasefire mediation talks were scheduled, Israel is adamant about striking again.

Despite being indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, Netanyahu remains undeterred and defiant: “They (Hamas) don’t gain immunity just because they are in one capital as opposed to another.”

And to confirm this mockery, Danny Danon, Israel’s UN envoy, is equally belligerent: “There will be no immunity for terrorists – neither in Gaza, nor in Lebanon, nor in Qatar.”

Making clear that not a single country’s territorial integrity or sovereignty will be safe from Israel’s military action, Danon’s threat cannot be taken lightly, especially by South Africa.

“Israel will not shy away and will continue to act decisively against the terrorist leaders wherever they are hiding, until the hostages are returned and security is restored to our citizens.”

The Washington Post confirms that, since October 7, Israel’s campaign to destroy Hamas in Gaza has “sprawled into a web of interconnected conflicts across the region – involving Israeli strikes in the Palestinian territories and five countries, with Tuesday’s strike on Qatar expanding the fight to the Persian Gulf.”

On the question of whether US President Trump had given his approval or not for the attack on America’s Gulf ally, Netanyahu’s claim about the bombings being a “wholly independent” operation has been contradicted.

An Israeli official told Israel’s Channel 12 that Trump had given the green light for the strike.

While widespread global condemnation has erupted following the attack, it is a foregone conclusion that Netanyahu’s goal to kill Hamas’ senior leadership was tied to his aim to eliminate all prospects of a ceasefire.

Al Jazeera reports on the anguished frustration within families of captives who believe that Netanyahu insists on “blowing up every small chance for a deal.”

It cites the view of Einav Zangauker, mother of Israeli captive Matan Zangauker, who says she is trembling with fear that her son’s fate has now been sealed after Israel’s attack in Qatar.

“Why does the prime minister insist on blowing up every small chance for a deal? Why?” she said in a video sent to journalists.

“The people of Israel are tired of this war. End it already and bring everyone back.”

Al Jazeera also quotes Udi Goren, whose cousin Tal Haimi’s body is still in Gaza, as decrying the Israeli strike on Doha.

“I’m horrified at the idea that when we finally had an American-led deal that could have led to the release of our hostages, this is the action that took place,” Goren said, adding:

“The only way that my cousin Tal will be back for burial is by a negotiated deal.”

While global attention is fixated on Israel’s outrageous attack of Qatar, in Gaza another high-rise building has been targeted – the seventh major tower reduced to rubble – as Israel continues its criminal rape of Gaza.

Latest stats reveal that Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed at least 64,656 people and wounded 163,503 since October 2023. Thousands more are believed to be under the rubble.

Against this background, it is encouraging to note that the team at the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), led by Minister Ronald Lamola, including Director General Zane Dangor, has reaffirmed South Africa’s unwavering commitment to the case of genocide it had filed against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Addressing the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation and the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Lamola warned that Gaza and Palestinians “are being wiped off the map.”

“Should we stand back and remain silent when innocent civilians are killed or starved right before our eyes? “Where does impunity end? “Who should ensure there is no exceptionalism? “Should we accept a world where it is acceptable for over 60,000 people being indiscriminately killed? “What would our silence imply? “Do we find the daily killing of journalists, health care workers and children, as well as the violations of international law acceptable?” “Do we not believe that preventing genocide is a shared duty? “As the South Africa government, we have chosen to act in accordance with our constitutional alues and international law obligations. We have chosen to be on the side of the global majority that has rejected these horrific actions.”

Lamola reminded the committees about Archbishop Makgoba’s recent observation in a Timeslive opinion piece dated September 4 2025: “In April 2024, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng – the South African medical doctor serving as the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health – warned the Human Rights Council that the health system in Gaza had been “completely obliterated” and that the right to health had been “decimated at every level.”

Earlier, in a separate statement, South Africa unequivocally condemned the illegal and unprovoked attack carried out by the Israeli Defence Force in Doha, Qatar, which targeted a civilian building in a residential area, which purportedly housed members of the Political Bureau of Hamas.

“This attack on Qatari territory constitutes a blatant violation of international law, breaching the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also compromising the safeguarding of civilians as outlined in the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law.”

While the world awaits punitive measures against Israel, it is clear that no such action will be forthcoming from a weak, and heavily compromised Trump.

– Iqbal Jassat is an Executive Member of the South Africa-based Media Review Network. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle. Visit: www.mediareviewnet.com

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.