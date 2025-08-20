A huge disinformation campaign has been used to intimidate and silence pro-Palestinian voices. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

The propaganda does not aim to disprove anything per se, as Israeli guilt is evident; instead, it is a trick used to distract from the totality of the crime by tying up the public in a debate over a specific detail and whether it is correct or not.

A recent exposé published by +972 Mag revealed not only that the Israeli army operated a unit to aid its government in the Public Relations sphere, but also concrete evidence that, as a matter of policy, the goal of Israeli propaganda has been deflection and distraction. This has direct implications for the corporate media in the West.

Three intelligence sources recently confirmed for +972 Mag, working alongside Local Call, that Israel’s military had set up a specific army unit labelled the ‘Legitimization Cell’ following October 7, 2023.

The cell was tasked with collecting any data that could work to justify the military’s actions.

According to Yuval Abraham’s investigative piece, this not only led to building so-called intelligence that justified targeting innocent people wrongly identified, but has been used as a tool to enable blatant war crimes by performing character assassinations on slain journalists.

While the Legitimization Cell was driven by Israeli outrage that Gaza’s journalists were successfully exposing their crimes, one of the most striking admissions that came from +972 Mag’s sources was the following:

“If the global media is talking about Israel killing innocent journalists, then immediately there’s a push to find one journalist who might not be so innocent — as if that somehow makes killing the other 20 acceptable”

What this right here serves as is an admission of the deployments of a war tactic based upon a very specific intent. On one hand, the Israeli military knows well that it is killing innocent journalists, so it then tasks its Legitimization Unit with the role of muddying the waters and distracting the public in order to cover up its crime.

This has to be understood as precisely what it is. The propaganda does not aim to disprove anything per se, as Israeli guilt is evident; instead, it is a trick used to distract from the totality of the crime by tying up the public in a debate over a specific detail and whether it is correct or not.

Although one could use basic reason to deduce that a military that is knowingly committing a war crime would then fabricate evidence to create such a distraction, we need not even go that far.

Rather, take this information about the function of the Legitimization Cell without drawing any further conclusions and compare the role of this Israeli army unit to Western corporate media outlets.

For example, take the article “Hamas has command node under Al-Shifa hospital, US official says”, by Jake Tapper for CNN, prior to Israel’s invasion of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City back in November of 2023.

In the article, it cites an anonymous source on the eve of Israel committing what is a major war crime without such a justification to enter the site, also bolstering its claim by citing then National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who said his information came from “open-source reporting” about Hamas allegedly using hospitals for military purposes. There was, of course, no actual solid proof of this offered from anyone.

Then, when the invasion occurred and there was no evidence of a command node, as US outlets claimed there to be intelligence information about, nor a Hamas “headquarters” as Israel claimed, the debate was centred around whether what Israel allegedly found at al-Shifa was proof of anything.

This is one case of many, but the pattern has repeated itself many times and did not just come from the likes of CNN. However, what must be noted here is that Western media outlets have worked to perform the exact same propaganda function as the ‘Legitimization Unit’.

The question then becomes whether this was done willingly or not, which is something difficult to prove conclusively without leaked emails, audio or text messages that prove the intent to knowingly disseminate disinformation in order to aid Israel in carrying out its war crimes.

Any reasonably intelligent person is forced to arrive at the conclusion that Israel’s propaganda about each and every war crime it commits is a lie. Not only is there never any verification of their claims that journalists work for Hamas, but so often the Israeli military’s lies have been swiftly debunked.

Take the infamous “there is a list” hoax, where the former spokesperson for the Israeli army, Daniel Hagari, was filmed at the Rantisi Children’s Hospital near Gaza City. As part of a larger video where the Israeli military attempts to claim that it had found weapons and a tunnel under the hospital, Hagari also approached a list written in Arabic on the wall.

Now, the Arabic speakers found it clear that it was simply a calendar listing the days of the week and was a hospital schedule. Yet, Hagari said in English that this was a list belonging to militants that stated that they were in an operation.

Take CNN’s headline on this piece of easily debunked Israeli propaganda. They reported “Israel shows alleged Hamas ‘armory’ under children’s hospital in Gaza. Local health officials dismiss the claims”. We know well that CNN employs Arabic speakers, so why then was such Israeli propaganda covered in this way?

Although the focus here has stuck specifically to CNN’s coverage as an example, they are not the only ones; in fact, they are far from the worst media outlet.

Ultimately, their coverage and that of countless corporate media outlets in the West provided Israel with the public relations cover it needed to continue its military campaign, while the debate raged on about this or that alleged “evidence” produced by the Israeli military.

CNN did apologize for this and retract their report, but it is important to mention that on a live broadcast, one of their reporters claimed that the 40 beheaded babies story – an October 7 attack atrocity propaganda hoax – had been confirmed.

It is important to consider the role of the media in manufacturing consent for Israel’s genocide and how their reporting has aided the likes of Israel’s ‘Legitimization Unit’, because there is a clear public relations element to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Robert Inlakesh is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker. He focuses on the Middle East, specializing in Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.