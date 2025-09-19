Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United States President Donald Trump, and late American right-wing political activist, Charlie Kirk. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

For the sake of this article, we will look at Charlie Kirk and his connections to Israel, including his views, and judge the merit of claims about Israeli involvement in the assassination.

Since the assassination of popular conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, his killing has sparked countless theories as to who was truly behind his murder and why. As part of this debate, which continues to rage on, is a dispute on whether he was staunchly pro-Israeli or was evolving into a critic of Zionist influence on the US government and institutions.

In order to properly address this issue, we have to establish the facts in the case, followed by what discernible views Charlie Kirk himself held on the issue of Palestine and Israel; from there, we can look at motives.

Immediately upon news of Kirk’s assassination, social media exploded, and the issue became an international headline across broadcast media networks. This was not only down to the rather bloody way in which the conservative commentator was killed, but also the status of Kirk himself.

Kirk’s fellow conservative influencers jumped to blame their Democratic Party opposition and “the Left,” urging that action be taken, mostly without explicit calls for violence, although some published comments about “Civil War.” Keep in mind that the shooter, who has now been identified as Tyler Robinson, had not yet been identified before such inflammatory statements were spread.

While it is plausible to say that emotions ran high and so these kinds of rather extreme attitudes were somewhat predictable, on the part of seasoned political commentators and government officials, their behavior appeared to have constituted the weaponization of the shooting.

Included in this chorus of voices who have been using the assassination to benefit their political agendas have been US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Charlie Kirk and Israel

For the sake of this article, we will look at Charlie Kirk and his connections to Israel, including his views, and judge the merit of claims about Israeli involvement in the assassination.

To begin with, the Charlie Kirk story really began, or was at least mainstreamed, through the support of a far-right Zionist named David Horowitz. After the death of Horowitz on April 29 this year, Kirk commented the following on X (formerly Twitter):

“Without David Horowitz, I’m not sure Turning Point USA would exist. Over 90% of our earliest major donors were introduced at a David Horowitz event—thanks to his warm endorsements and generous introductions. His support opened doors that would have otherwise remained closed.”

Far-right campaigner David Horowitz founded the David Horowitz Freedom Center (DHFC) in 1998, using the strategies that would later be used far more successfully by the likes of Kirk, Ben Shapiro, and others, taking to college campuses to attack leftists and Muslims as existential threats to the West.

The DHFC and affiliated extremist Zionist billionaires came to represent a sprawling interconnected network of lobby groups, think tanks, tech billionaires, and prominent media officials. Pretty much every major right-wing influencer that we have all come to know today either had their careers kick-started, funded, or were aided in some way by this network.

Included as part of this network were even the likes of Candace Owens, who had a public falling out with Horowitz amidst her sudden shift in coverage of Israel. Owens had in fact previously admitted that “I started my career, my political career, on YouTube making just funny, satirical videos, and I got an email from David Horowitz inviting me to this conference, and let me just tell you what a big deal it was for me. I had no connections whatsoever.”

Horowitz himself was responsible for paving the way toward the right-wing ecosystem that exists online and in the conservative corporate media today, pushing anti-left, anti-Islam, and anti-Black talking points in a way carefully designed to present a clash of civilizations-style narrative to the benefit of Israel.

In fact, you can almost copy and paste the arguments made by David Horowitz on college campuses during the early 2000s, and they are nearly indistinguishable from the messaging of a Charlie Kirk or Ben Shapiro.

Why mention this connection? Because it is crucial to understand who was behind the rise of Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA. These donors and foundations poured large amounts of money into fostering the right-wing messaging we see featuring center stage in the ongoing Western “culture war.”

While major conservative voices who were long staunch supporters of Israel had never deviated from their unquestioning support for Zionism, many prominent figures within the right-wing movement began jumping ship after October 7, 2023, when Israel initiated its genocide in Gaza.

Charlie Kirk, however, being perhaps the most influential conservative influencer through his reach amongst younger Americans, remained a staunch supporter of Israel.

Kirk stated publicly that Palestine and Palestinians don’t exist, asserting that “it’s called Judea and Samaria, it’s not called Palestine.” He also visited Israel and its illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, including a trip to Al-Khalil, where he raised an Israeli flag in front of the Ibrahimi Mosque, which has been partially turned into a synagogue and is the second most important holy site to Muslims in Palestine.

Kirk openly advocated a pro-Israeli position and used discriminatory language against Palestinians, even denying their very existence, working to try and justify massacre after massacre, once claiming that the Palestinians brought the situation on themselves.

So did he suddenly change his opinion? Yes and no. One clip that is being presented as proof of Kirk’s shift in views was an exchange he had on the PBD Podcast about October 7, where he insinuated that a “stand down order” may have been given by the Israeli leadership that day, further fueling theories that the Hamas-led attack was an inside job or allowed to happen.

What many didn’t pick up on is that these comments were made in the aftermath of the attack, way back in October of 2023, not recently. Although he did reaffirm those beliefs later on. Therefore, his words back then clearly do not represent evidence that he was in some way changing his views on Israel or Zionism.

It is true, however, that he did begin to lightly question Israeli influence over US politics and whether the conservative movement should be putting Israel ahead of the United States on its list of priorities.

In fact, the signs of this alleged evolution in Charlie Kirk’s views appear to have begun in July of this year, when he decided to host Tucker Carlson and comic Dave Smith at a TPUSA summit in Tampa, Florida. Carlson, Smith, and even prominent conservative commentator Megyn Kelly all used the platform to voice opinions critical of Israel, a message which appeared to resonate strongly with the young conservatives in attendance.

Immediately following this TPUSA summit, Kirk came under immediate fire publicly by many of his traditional pro-Israeli allies. As head of TPUSA, the decision he made to platform popular conservative voices critical of Israel was deemed unacceptable and anti-Semitic. A column was even taken out in The Times of Israel, which accused him of allowing the spread of anti-Semitism and argued to him that he get back in line with his previous stances.

Other popular Zionist voices, such as Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and Laura Loomer, had all piled on Kirk, with Loomer claiming he was no longer anything more than a grifter, attempting to excommunicate him from the pro-Trump MAGA movement.

Kirk would later go on the Megyn Kelly Show, where he expressed his frustration with the intense backlash against his decision to host critics of Israel at TPUSA. “I have less ability, sometimes, online, to criticize the Israeli government about backlash, than actual Israelis do, and that’s really really weird.”

It must be noted, however, that despite Kirk’s publicly voiced frustrations and open questioning of Israeli policies, including entertaining the idea that Jeffrey Epstein had ties to the Mossad, he still remained a staunch supporter of Israel. His justification for this stance is that he didn’t want “Islamo-fascists” to seize occupied Jerusalem.

His last interview, prior to the assassination, was conducted with Ben Shapiro, where he began to ask questions about the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. Although from his posts on X, it is also clear that he was still discussing Muslims and Islam as primary threats to the West, which is congruent with his overarching pro-Israeli narrative.

This narrative is the same one that David Horowitz advocated, claiming that Israel was part of Western civilization’s defense against “the left,” Islam, and Muslims. While former Israeli administrations had attempted to capture supporters from both the left and right, this current leadership appears to have given up on seeking centrists, liberals, and leftists. Instead, they are doubling down on their racist, ethno-nationalist messaging.

While Charlie Kirk undoubtedly appeared to be listening to the concerns of his younger conservative audience, a population that is overwhelmingly opposed to Israel, he never took the step toward adopting a fully critical view. Instead, he platformed critics of Israel, played the devil’s advocate in interviews with staunch Zionists, and entertained points critical of the Israeli government.

Evidence of Israel’s Involvement in the Assassination?

Almost immediately after the assassination, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to both social media and broadcast media to claim that Charlie Kirk was a fierce defender and ally of Israel. Yet, this rather blatant capitalizing on the death of the American conservative only raised suspicions that had quickly gone viral online, claiming an Israeli connection to the assassination.

In fact, Benjamin Netanyahu was even asked, during an interview on Newsmax, whether Israel had any role in the Kirk assassination. Initially, the origin of the claim appeared to be linked back to a tweet by a well-known conservative commentator, Harrison H. Smith, back in August, which read:

“I’m not gonna name names, but I was told by someone close to Charlie Kirk that Charlie thinks Israel will kill him if he turns against them.”

This alone did not provide any credible basis for such an argument to be made. Additionally, the stances of Kirk could indeed indicate that he was undergoing some kind of realignment with his younger base of Republicans, but was far from concrete proof that he was turning against Israel.

Then came a bombshell report published by the Grayzone, in which they cited a source close to Kirk stating that Kirk had been receiving countless text messages and phone calls from the Israeli Prime Minister’s wealthy allies in the US, “including many who had funded TPUSA.” The report noted that Kirk was ordered back into line by Zionist donors and was “frightened.”

This report from the Grayzone also appears to align with the account that Kirk himself had offered about the massive backlash he had received following his deviations from his otherwise staunchly pro-Israel narrative.

It has also been reported that Benjamin Netanyahu had offered to organize an influx of Zionist funding for TPUSA, but that the offer was rejected by Charlie Kirk and that he even received an invitation to take another trip to occupied Palestine on an Israeli-sponsored trip.

TPUSA has over 3,500 chapters across the US, making it by far the most influential conservative group among young Americans. It is also important to consider that Israel has identified that it has lost much of its support in the United States and even dedicated a new budget to winning over younger conservatives.

To this effect, the Israeli government organized a tour for 16 MAGA and pro-Trump influencers, with the goal of securing their support. Israel’s Foreign Ministry funded the tour and said that it aims to bring around 550 such influencers on similar tours by the end of 2025. The group tasked with organizing these trips is called Israel365, which states that its goal is to defend “Western civilization against threats from both Progressive Left extremism and global jihad.”

All of this is to say that if it were true that Kirk was beginning to undergo a shift in his attitudes toward Israel, there is an argument for an Israeli motive to kill him. Israel has carried out assassinations in Western countries before, including in Malta and Italy, although against Palestinians. This, however, would be unprecedented, and as of now, there is simply no evidence for it.

Motive does not serve as proof for this theory, and we still do not have the precise wording of the alleged threats from wealthy Zionist donors to discern what kind of messages were communicated to Kirk prior to his death.

Further fueling these theories of Israeli involvement in the assassination has been the constant stream of disinformation surrounding the shooting. Countless claims concerning the accused shooter, a man who has been widely accused of behaving as a decoy and who was arrested by law enforcement at the event, including the strange occurrences nearby, such as the flight of a private jet that briefly turned off its tracking devices, have all raised suspicions further.

The insistence of Israeli influencers and politicians that Kirk was so incredibly close to Israel has been interpreted broadly as bad-faith attempts to capitalize on his murder. Yet, as of now, there is simply no evidence, beyond a possible motive, to support the theory that Israel was behind the assassination.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Robert Inlakesh is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker. He focuses on the Middle East, specializing in Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.