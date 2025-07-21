Israel has continued to use starvation of civilians as a weapon of war against Palestinians in Gaza. (Photo: Ahmed al-Arini, via QNN)

When I went to bed that night, I was hungry. I tried to ignore the growing pain in my stomach, convincing myself that the single meal I had eaten all day was enough. But hunger is not something you can silence—especially when it returns day after day, becoming the norm rather than the exception.

Hunger, however, wasn’t the only weight I carried that day. The physical effort required to get through daily life has become unbearably exhausting. From hauling water by hand, to walking long distances—whether for my work as a journalist or in desperate searches through markets for something to keep us going—all of it takes place under a harsh reality that lacks even the most basic necessities for survival.

I can’t stop thinking about my elderly parents, both of whom suffer from chronic illnesses and need regular nutrition to stay stable. With every missed meal, I fear for their health. After exhausting effort and relentless searching, I finally managed to secure just one kilogram of flour. We mixed it, baked it, and ended up with eight small loaves of bread. We divided them over four days—one loaf each per day for my father and mother. We don’t eat to feel full; we eat to endure.

But everything I’m going through pales in comparison to the sound of sobbing that reached me in a call from one of my relatives. She was crying uncontrollably, telling me that her home was completely empty of food and that her five children were crying from hunger. Choking on her words, she said, “The children are dying of hunger, the market is empty, and I don’t know how to convince them to sleep.” I remained silent, unable to find a single word to comfort her—or to save them.

People have begun collapsing in the streets from sheer exhaustion. The cries of children, the groans of the elderly, and the hollow faces of hunger have become part of the daily scene. Yesterday, a child named Yazan Al-Dreimly died of starvation. Yazan was not the first, and he won’t be the last—around 17,000 children in Gaza are suffering just as he did, under the relentless grip of siege, oppression, and hunger.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced today, Friday, that emergency departments are receiving an unprecedented number of citizens from all age groups, suffering from severe physical exhaustion due to hunger. It noted that hundreds of cases may face imminent death as their bodies deteriorate beyond the limits of human endurance.

On my way to the market, I saw a pale-faced woman collapse in the middle of the street. She tried to say something, but hunger overtook her before her words could reach us. As I write these lines, I’ve had to stop several times, trying to gather my breath and my thoughts. Even writing has become an exhausting task—one we attempt with weakened bodies and minds burdened by anguish.

In recent days, hunger has ceased to be just an internal feeling or a silent pain—it has become a vivid, living scene unfolding before our eyes in every street and corner. I see children searching through rubble for scraps of food or crumbs of bread, while mothers sit on the steps of their collapsed homes, holding their children in sorrow and helplessness, watching their breaths slow before their eyes, unable to offer them anything.

I know an elderly neighbor who was always known for her patience and generosity. Yesterday, I saw her quietly weeping behind her door—she hadn’t found anything to cook for her grandchildren for two consecutive days.

In our neighborhood, the smell of a simple soup made from water and a few lentils—when available—fills the air as if it were a feast. This hunger does not distinguish between a journalist, a child, a patient, or an elderly person; everyone has become a victim of siege and starvation. Some have grown used to silence, others swallow their tears, and many have lost the ability to speak from sheer pain.

This is no longer just a food shortage—it is a collapse of human dignity. People feel the entire world has turned its back on them, and that death by starvation has become a “legitimate” tool of political pressure. Hunger here is not an exception—it is a systematic policy that surrounds us from every direction, under international cover and global silence that is nothing short of shameful.

In this harsh reality, hunger is no longer a passing feeling—it has become a defining feature of daily life in Gaza. Walk through the streets and you’ll see mothers carrying their children, searching for a loaf of bread, and unemployed fathers silently bearing the weight of their helplessness. The markets are empty, aid is insufficient, and meals are measured not by the plate, but by the bite. We now count loaves of bread the way medicine is measured—dividing them carefully among family members, not out of luxury, but for survival.

People here are not seeking luxuries but the bare minimum to live. Clean water, enough fuel to run a small stove, medicine to ease a patient’s pain, or a warm meal to soothe a mother’s heart. With each passing day, hopes diminish and psychological pressure intensifies. Many people we know have fallen into depression, and some have lost the strength to carry on without saying a word, simply because they see no horizon or near end to this suffering.

Amidst all this, popular solidarity has not faded—what we consider our last refuge. Neighbors share whatever food they can muster, friends exchange the little they have, and families divide the remaining rice or lentils. These are attempts to survive with dignity in a time of hunger.

What law in the world permits starving over two million people? Under what legal or moral code is this crime committed on top of the crime of genocide?

What if just one Israeli child went hungry? How many organizations would be mobilized? How many statements would be issued? How many doors would open to save them?

Yet here in Gaza, we are left to die in silence.

– Shaimaa Eid is a Gaza-based writer. She contributed this article to the Palestine Chronicle.