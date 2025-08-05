Activists protest at Park West school in Halifax, Canada. (Photo: via Palestine Online TW Page)

Genocidal supremacist authoritarianism is escalating and Canada’s illiberal slide in service of an apartheid state committing unspeakable horrors must be confronted.

As it starves Gaza, Israel is attacking elementary schools, churches and health facilities on a daily basis. Far worse than the US nuking of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Israel’s “destruction in Gaza is likely the most severe of any residential area in warfare history.”

Simultaneously, Israel is expanding its illegal occupation of the West Bank and bombing Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

As the Jewish supremacist state commits endless horrors for all to see, those defending Israel’s crimes in Canada are on the offensive, seeking to criminalize opposition to its holocaust in Gaza. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) has been campaigning aggressively for the federal government to block Irish rap group Kneecap from performing in Canada. They also want the music duo Bob Vylan to be excluded from the country.

In recent days, a number of Zionists have called for the blocking of my candidacy to be the leader of the NDP. Another prominent Zionist demanded that a paper remove a commentary supportive of my candidacy.

On July 19, the Toronto police arrested 11 people at a march opposing Canada’s complicity in genocide. On July 21, the Toronto Star reported on what would be a major escalation in the Zionist attack on Canadians’ civil liberties.

Months ago, Carney said he would introduce “bubble zone” legislation to criminalize protesting Israel’s horrors at community sites. Now they are considering adding changes to the Criminal Code that would criminalize displaying ‘terror’ symbols. The Star reports that the move could include any symbols related to designated terror groups.

The Star reported that Jewish Zionist groups have long been pushing for this reform and quotes a B’nai Brith representative saying “we’re hopeful” the changes will move forward. In response to the Star article, CIJA released a statement noting, “We are encouraged to learn that the federal government is taking steps to consider criminalizing terror symbols and banning the glorification of terrorism. In protests across our country, open support for terrorism and violence has become commonplace. Call your MP and tell them that this matters to you.”

Last year, the Toronto police arrested an individual at an anti-genocide demonstration who was carrying a flag of the anti-colonial secular Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is officially listed a terrorist entity. The charges were ultimately dropped, but under the new legislation, holding the group’s flag would be criminalized.

Last year, Zionists succeeded in having the government list the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network as a terror organization even though no one claims the Vancouver-based grassroots solidarity organization engaged in any violence.

Samidoun was the second Canadian-based, Palestine-focused group to be added to Canada’s terrorist list. The first ever Canadian-based group added to the terror list was the International Relief Fund for the Afflicted and Needy, which was designated for supporting orphans and a hospital in Gaza through official (Hamas-controlled) channels.

The IRFAN and Samidoun cases highlight the anti-Palestinian nature of Canada’s terrorist list. Over 10 percent of the list is made up of organizations headquartered in a long-occupied land, representing one-tenth of one percent of the world’s population.

As part of my campaign to lead the NDP, I’m echoing the International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group’s call to abolish Canada’s terror list.

Created in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attack in the US, Canada’s terror list grants the government powers to ban an organization without providing a standard legal burden of proof. In essence the government can list a group and poof it’s illegal to assist it. It’s also near impossible for that organization to mount a defence against their listing.

The Zionist onslaught on civil liberties must be challenged. We must flip the mainstream script by stating loudly what protesters in Montreal have been chanting, “Sionistes, fascistes, c’est vous les terroristes!”

– Yves Engler is the author of Canada and Israel: Building Apartheid and a number of other books. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle. Visit his website: yvesengler.com.

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.