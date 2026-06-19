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ALYSON PRICE's avatar
ALYSON PRICE
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I loved this post

Why would I love it ?

Because it sets down the TRUTHS of Israel’s Genocide - the true number of known dead and those killed in the USA/ISRAEL CEASEFIRE which as Trump himself described as “ a different Ceasefire out there we kill but in moderation “

Thus making a statement of the non-ceasefire and confirming the ongoing killing in Gaza throughout the Non Ceasefire and this article has shown the real number of dead in the Truthful Genocide in Gaza the occupied West Bank and in wider Palestine carried out by the Settlers , mercenaries by any other name , who have been armed with glee by Ben GVir and Smotrich to kill and steal with the World watching on

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