The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gabriele Ritschard's avatar
Gabriele Ritschard
5h

What we let happen in Palestine will ultimately come to us….

This is really horrible, praying for Iran and Palestine.

Reply
Share
Tricia Cassel-Gerard's avatar
Tricia Cassel-Gerard
2h

Demented. Unnecessary. Evil. Trump is bad enough but Trump being manipulated by Netanyahu is worse than

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture