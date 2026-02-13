Newly disclosed data shows that large numbers of foreign nationals — spanning North America, Europe, Africa and Latin America — served in the Israeli military during the genocidal war on Gaza, prompting legal scrutiny in multiple countries over potential liability and accountability.

Key Takeaways

Tens of thousands of foreign passport holders served in the Israeli occupation army during Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The largest contingents came from the United States and several European countries.

Legal complaints in various states allege possible involvement in grave breaches of international law.

Domestic laws in some countries may criminalize participation in foreign armed forces.

Governments face mounting pressure to investigate returning nationals.

A Multinational Military Presence

Data published by the investigative outlet Declassified UK reveals a military structure that extends far beyond any single country’s involvement.

The largest contingent came from the United States, with 12,135 dual-nationals and 1,207 multi-nationals, followed by France (6,127 and 337), Russia (5,067 and 102), Germany (3,901 and 292), and Ukraine (3,210 and 56).

The records list Britain with 1,686 dual-nationals and 383 multi-nationals, Romania with 1,675 and 85, Poland with 1,668 and 149, and Canada with 1,185 and 339.

Comparable numbers also appeared across Europe and the Global South, including Italy (828 and 100), the Netherlands (559 and 86), Brazil (505 and 91), Argentina (609 and 56) and Australia (502 and 119). Smaller but still significant contingents were documented from South Africa (415 and 74), Ethiopia (1,387 and 29), Switzerland (373 and 135), Belgium (406 and 65), Austria (390 and 54), Spain (372 and 79), Hungary (885 and 53) and the Czech Republic (309 and 22).

In total, the dataset reported by Declassified UK indicates over 50,000 soldiers held Israeli citizenship alongside at least one additional nationality. The figures suggest that participation in the war drew from a wide transnational network rather than isolated cases of foreign volunteers.

Legal Challenges across Jurisdictions

The scale of participation has triggered legal complaints and calls for investigation in several countries.

According to the report, Paul Heron of the Public Interest Law Centre stated that “there must be no impunity where credible evidence links British nationals to grave breaches of international law”.

A complaint submitted to London’s Metropolitan Police accused certain individuals of involvement in acts including “targeted killing of civilians and aid workers” and indiscriminate attacks (Declassified UK).

Legal experts also referenced the United Kingdom’s Foreign Enlistment Act, which restricts citizens from fighting for foreign states engaged in war against countries at peace with Britain. Similar legal questions arise in other jurisdictions where nationals served abroad.

State Responsibility under International Law

The issue extends beyond individual accountability.

International Court of Justice findings warned states not to assist in maintaining the occupation and recognized a serious risk of genocide in Gaza.

Lawyers, therefore, argue that governments must determine whether the actions of their nationals could trigger obligations to investigate or prosecute under international law.

Evidence and Individual Cases

The investigation identified specific individuals documented during genocidal operations in Gaza, including footage of foreign nationals operating inside civilian areas and searching abandoned homes during displacement.

Human rights groups say open-source material and social media evidence may lead to further identifications and legal proceedings in multiple countries

(PC, Declassified UK)