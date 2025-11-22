The Palestine Chronicle

Nov 23

If other states recognise a Palestinian state then they should be telling israel to get back inside the borders it was given, which were ridiculous to start with by dividing one part from the other -- to make it easier for israel to manage in their land theft and murder? Instead they make caveats on Palestine about disarming Hamas, which us a legal right of an occupied people against their will. yet no other country on this planet is expected to disarm, a few are told "they may not make nuclear war heads" so why should anyone of right mind expect Palestine to be without a standing army the same as all other countries have such a right - this is nobbling Palestine before it has its freedom - that was stolen from them - returned. If anyone should be made to disarmed it is Israel, the most violent, menacing, murderous state anywhere.

Also, there should be forced inspection of the nuclear warheads istrael claims to have but have never been seen, so they should put up or shut up.

If Israel had stayed within its boundaries and not attacked other countries to gain their land by theft, there would be no hate of them. They brought it all on themselves with their superiority stupidity and their desire to rule the world.

Nov 22

Lol. Who is going to volunteer to do the Israelis' dirty work for them and then likely get shot by them anyway?

