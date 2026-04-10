We are living through a period of profound and accelerated transformation. Political, social, and military developments unfold at a pace that increasingly limits the possibility of prolonged reflection. In such a climate, the task of interpretation—rigorous, timely, and grounded—has become not only relevant but essential.

It is within this context that Thinking Palestine emerges.

Developed by The Palestine Chronicle, in coordination with the European Centre for Palestine Studies at the University of Exeter, this project builds on more than two decades of continuous engagement with Palestine as both a lived reality and a global political question.

This article is part of Thinking Palestine’s first thematic focus on cultural resistance—an area often overlooked in fast-moving news cycles, yet central to the Palestinian struggle. Beyond the immediacy of war and political developments, cultural resistance reflects the ways Palestinians assert identity, memory, and continuity under conditions of erasure.

Thinking Palestine is conceived as a space for sustained, critical engagement with Palestine—one that brings together scholarship, journalism, and lived experience to interrogate the most urgent questions shaping the present moment. Each issue is organized around a central theme, allowing for focused and collective reflection. This first volume is centered on cultural resistance.

The choice is neither incidental nor thematic in a superficial sense. It reflects a recognition that culture has long operated as a central, though often underestimated, dimension of the Palestinian struggle—one that persists across time, geography, and conditions of extreme violence. At a moment when Palestinian life is subjected not only to physical destruction but to systematic erasure—of history, language, memory, and identity—culture assumes a heightened urgency.

In this context, culture becomes more than expression. It becomes a form of survival.

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ABOUT THINKING PALESTINE

Thinking Palestine offers a dedicated space where journalism and scholarship converge, providing rigorous, timely analysis that challenges dominant narratives and advances a deeper, historically grounded understanding of Palestine amid rapidly evolving political realities. This also applies to the ‘About Thinking Palestine’ on the bottom right side bar of each article and wherever else it is mentioned.