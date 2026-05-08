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Les Johnston's avatar
Les Johnston
38m

Thanks for that analysis. It is helpful to gain understanding of the nuances in country to country relationships which includes the element of each country having a right to make its choices even though they may not share the same desire or perspective.

The tragedy of life for Palestinians brings overwhelming sadness to those outside who support human rights. Hopefully, this will be brought to an end very soon.

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Sk Safowan's avatar
Sk Safowan
1h

I could be also wrong here but I think it's simply because there is already supposed be a ceasefire in GAZA.

and Top of that, Iran did Put all of war in the region, Which will include Palestine.

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