From Gaza to Tehran, from the politics of resistance to the limits of regional diplomacy, a pressing question has resurfaced amid the 2026 war: why was Palestine not explicitly placed at the center of Iran’s ceasefire framework? In this critical reading, Ramzy Baroud challenges the assumption of abandonment, arguing instead that the answer lies in the fragmented nature of Palestinian representation and the uneven political architecture of the resistance camp itself.

For many years, being accused of being ‘pro-Iran’ was not a terrifying notion only for those living in the West, but also in the Middle East, and yes, including Palestine itself.

The accusation itself was always meant to wound, to isolate, to delegitimize. One was either an “Iranian tail,” an “arm,” or an “agent.” The language varied, but the political purpose did not. It was designed to strip entire movements of their agency, to suggest that no Palestinian, Lebanese, Yemeni, or Iraqi force could ever arrive at resistance on its own terms, through its own experience, its own blood, its own history.

Within Palestinian discourse, this accusation was cultivated most aggressively by the camp of the Palestinian Authority, particularly the Fatah establishment orbiting it. Hamas and Islamic Jihad were not to be debated as Palestinian movements with their own popular constituencies, political traditions, and military choices. They were to be dismissed as foreign extensions, as though collaboration with Washington and security coordination with Israel were somehow more “national” than alliance with forces that actually armed, funded, and defended resistance.

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