European leaders invoke international law over Iran war, exposing a stark contrast with their prolonged silence during the Gaza genocide.

A notable shift is unfolding across Europe. Governments that, for over two years since October 7, 2023, have resisted applying international law to Israel’s genocide in Gaza are now invoking that same legal framework with urgency in response to the US-Israeli war on Iran in March 2026.

This is not a marginal development. It is being articulated at the highest levels of mainstream European politics.

On March 24, 2026, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stated that the war on Iran is “contrary to international law,” explicitly rejecting claims of self-defense justification.

Days later, on March 29, 2026, a legal analysis by Germany’s parliamentary experts concluded that the attacks violate the UN Charter’s prohibition on the use of force due to the absence of both Security Council authorization and a valid self-defense basis.