Mar 29

"If you notice, all the complicity on the Israeli side comes from Western white liberal democracies, and all the support of a tangible character comes from Islamic-oriented groups in the region,” he said."

With respect, Falk seems to have forgotten South Africa, Ireland and Spain...not especially "Islam oriented"... who have brought the ICJ genocide case. This is still in process, has not yet "failed"...though it is far too slow.

Sending this comment from South Africa.

