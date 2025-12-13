The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thea Cadogan's avatar
Thea Cadogan
4d

US and Israel are two peas in a pod, both are warmongers...sick of both

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
4dEdited

Too bad it’s not true resulting in Venezuela building the Yemeni capacity to repeal the projection of naval power and remote Iranian drone strike capability.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture