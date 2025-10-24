The Palestine Chronicle

Oct 27

Hello

I am so sorry for these experiences!

Thank you for the good detail!

Can you have a civil engineer, agroecologist, natural medical/surgical person, people digging for loved ones to have a representative tell me how many tools we make would help dig thru the materials gently?

Then we bring in larger to pick up recyable + trash to put permanently where until bombing stops and large loads can be taken farther?

We are starting in Gaza. And as budget increases will expand to war torn areas of neighbors and all earth where needed!

So come put on list how many tools needed to break thru cement and then small vehicles with multi tasking ability to pick up larger pieces to get deeper to loved ones to bury once that is part of a nice plan we will share! As bombing stops!

We will start building if let us know what best small trailer on a bicycle for tools quietly, then add motor to bike later as bombing stops. Or if have areas where motor can be added to bike how many? Do you know what best!

Or larger trailer for 2 people to sleep + small tent for children?

This has a piece of our plan to start to be able to be mobile.

Let us know your ideas of tools needed and we will make some powerful small tools to handle same for backpack to get into hard places?

We will add 3 wheel bike if needed, bikes for children, + some light weight trailers, tell size preferred with weather proof covers, size of tires for sand, and pockets. For tools + for personal items.

Think small mountaineering food packaged best for ill people that been without food so help get stronger?

We will work up to motor homes to live in, to travel compost toilets along the way to dump or use, while equipment comes in to move larger debris once loved ones dug out with smaller tools until bombing stops.

We will add some small musical instruments! How many and what? For young and old? Tell us back pack sizes? Tell us blankets type, air pads rolled up to blow up to sleep on?

Small water filters until Wells planned out where and dug. Then have motor homes equipped with water tanks to come load up with filtered water.

We want to choose areas from agroecologists for layout for small villages, watershed areas, outhouses then composting fecal matter for gardens later. Now fast gardens growing food/medicine/herbs for birth control.

Natural birth control suggested. Ways to monitor, define tools needed? Do your homework, etc.

Pain medicine with medical unit how best? Never had children on earth had so many amputees supposedly in Gaza. Think each lil villages can help with supplies we will work up to!

To pass by and stop or stay until redirect so more debris moved, cemetary how best locations, layed out in plans.

We will start scheduling to deliver where quietly? 2nd week approx in Nov. Tell us contacts to pick it up, where to ship?

Please if can organize a representative there to accumulate a list for Gaza! And will do the same for each war torn country!

Please reference: TOOLS!

For loved ones buried, supplies, prioritized!

Thank you!

Lov kara

agroecstartup@gmail.com

