Cory Buott (Ijiraq)
Jul 28

In light of the entities predictable move to make non-binding legislation to annex, we see that the narrative already well in motion is now accelerating toward the final solution for remaining Palestinians. I don't think that exiles to Jordan will be accepted by the Monarch; he is not so foolish as to shift the demographics against him and his treachery he has committed against the Palestinian People. The Wadi Araba treaty is "normalizations" just like the Abraham Accord. But today, Jordan could take steps toward China and Chinese partnerships to solve the water problem. Once that is accomplished Jordan is free from the grip of the Occupying Power.

If he was smart he would seek rapid water infrastructure development with Chinese support and let them be well embedded throughout the land. This would effectively serve as a shield to prevent Israeli aggressions in retaliation to water independence.

The question we should be asking right now is who really rules the nations?

Everything we see points toward Ameri-Israel being the true rulers of much on the Middle East. By design or not, this is the reality.

I believe the Jordanian monarch will see Palestinians exterminated before he accepts large populations.

The venomous entity has carefully dug it's tentacles into the structures surrounding it. Control or weaponization of water is something that no one wants to risk yet a threat dangling from IsraHell that always looms.

In Egypt it is the risk of the destruction of the Aswan High Dam and the wiping out of 4m+ people downstream and nearly all Egyptian military infrastructure that Israel holds the land hostage with...

When all else fails there is always the Samson Option.

The entity only exists through holding everyone hostage at gunpoint. It is often through fear alone that there is inaction. But as deaths add up, at what point is enough, enough?

If all nations at risk rise together and tackle the entity, there can be a decisive end to this madness. Evict Ameri-Israel once and for all. One swift move coordinated among nations...

Overnight the entity falls.

