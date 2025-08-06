Israeli tanks at the Rafah Crossing. (Photo: Israeli army's spokesperson's Unit, via Wikimedia Commons)

An Israeli decision to occupy Gaza would be nonsensical from an Israeli military perspective, yet a psyop that gives them more hope at launching a surprise assault would be a more strategically viable move.

On Monday, Israeli media reports began emerging that claimed Benjamin Netanyahu had made the decision to occupy Gaza and annex portions of the territory. Yet, this very sudden development didn’t sit well with many, including some Israeli broadcast analysts who were visibly taken aback.

The next day, reports began to emerge regarding a plan from the US President, Donald Trump, to “take over” aid distribution inside the Gaza Strip. Although there is no actual clear strategy as to how this would be made possible, nor are there any detailed proposals for the kind of reconstruction in exchange for Hamas disarmament that is being put forth.

All major signs of a media deception campaign are at play here, matching what we have previously seen in recent rounds of escalations regionally, including prior to the Israeli surprise attack on Iran.

As per the recent developments, there are really two questions in one here. The first comes in regards to the recent reports, the second in relation to whether it is even possible or rather probable.

The first question revolves around why the Israeli government is seemingly heading towards this option. Suddenly, this Monday, Israel’s Channel 12 and Channel 14 published reports citing an unnamed official belonging to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. Then there came claims about disagreements between the Israeli military chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, and the government.

When a mini-cabinet meeting was called to address the issue, the extremists who advocate occupation, like security minister Itamar Ben Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, were not invited. Channel 12 did a live segment as the news about occupying Gaza emerged, during which it was clear that one of their analysts was perplexed and didn’t understand how to interpret the news.

That same day, Israel’s Channel 14 also released a report claiming that Israel had decided to pursue assassinations of senior Hamas officials abroad. This was particularly strange, as assassinations rely on the element of surprise, and no previous attacks of this nature were pre-announced in this way.

Yediot Ahronot also published a report that cited unnamed sources who claimed that the Trump administration had given a green light to Israel’s Gaza occupation plan.

However, a day later, the reports on the US role in Gaza had completely shifted and appeared to be geared towards imposing a surrender agreement on Hamas. In essence, the US’ proposal that was allegedly leaked on Tuesday, as noted in Israeli media, is more likely an attempt to put pressure on the civilian population of Gaza to turn against Hamas.

We have to keep in mind here that the Israeli media, collaborating with Western Corporate media outlets, also ran a psyop earlier this year. At the time, they all ran stories, also citing unnamed senior officials, regarding a completely fake feud between the US President and Netanyahu. The Jerusalem Post even reported prior to Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia that he would recognize a Palestinian State.

Previously, Benjamin Netanyahu had publicly stated that there was no intention to occupy Gaza, but he has, in the last few weeks, floated the idea of annexing portions of the besieged coastal territory. This appeared initially to come as a reaction to growing criticism inside his coalition for allowing small trickles of aid to enter Gaza, amidst mounting international pressure.

In the event that Israel were to declare it was annexing part of Gaza, it would work as more of a symbolic move that aims to please hardliners in its coalition who seek to seize territory and build settlements there. In reality, the areas that Israel could formally declare it is annexing are open areas or places where nothing but destroyed buildings remain.

The prospect of settlement construction in Gaza is next to zero. Even if some groups of extremist settlers do choose to try and build settler outposts there, they will be in effect living in an active war zone and more than likely are going to be subjected to attacks.

But the move to occupy Gaza is something entirely different, which brings us to the second part of the question: Is this even possible?

Well, Israel has been waging a full-scale military assault on the Gaza Strip for 22 months. In that space of time, they have chosen so far not to directly go after Hamas. Instead, they have waged a genocide, indiscriminately destroyed the territories’ infrastructure, and attempted to push for an ethnic cleansing.

This is not to say that they haven’t targeted Hamas fighters, or run occasional special forces operations aimed at recapturing prisoners of war or attempting to enter tunnels, but in all their war efforts were not geared towards fighting Hamas or any of the other Palestinian groups in a stand-up fight.

As I have previously elaborated on in more detail in previous pieces here at the Palestine Chronicle, the war is against the people of Gaza and not Hamas. Major evidence of this lies in the battle footage from on the ground.

While some dozen Palestinian resistance groups have released daily ambush videos and communiques, the Israeli army is yet to produce footage of their soldiers engaging in ground battles, with the few exceptions of limited special forces operations – again not part of a wider strategy, but one-off type missions – and when they are themselves being ambushed. Yet, even from the footage of Israeli soldiers caught in ambushes, the videos are few and don’t show them on the offensive.

In other words, the Israeli military strategy would have to completely change. They would have to actually go after Hamas and will inevitably suffer much greater casualties doing so, putting immense pressure on Israeli society that cannot tolerate this. It will also need to enter areas of Gaza that it hasn’t previously, and where the armed groups are in full force, with greater supplies of weapons.

Israel would also need to call on hundreds of thousands of reserves and regular army soldiers, many of whom are already fatigued and don’t seek to continue fighting. This would then be a drain on their soldiers positioned in the Syrian Golan Heights and Lebanese border regions, leaving a defensive gap.

Additionally, they would not be able to draw enough soldiers to combat any uprising in the West Bank, although this appears less likely than threats emanating from the north.

If we also consider what an occupation would look like, it would mean Israeli soldiers manning checkpoints and managing millions of displaced refugees living in scattered tent cities, surrounded by rubble, in some of the most dire circumstances known to man. In other words, they will be petrified as they are completely open to IED, RPG, Sniper, and other kinds of armed assaults.

Back in May, the Israeli military openly stated its intent to take over 75% of Gaza’s territory in two months, as part of ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’, which it easily achieved due to it being uninhabited land, yet the mission was an overall failure. Prior to the launch of the offensive, Israeli media hyped it up for weeks as the devastating “Phase 2” of the Gaza war, which was going to defeat Hamas and return the captives.

Israel hoped to use its ISIS-linked militia allies, under the leadership of the Palestinian collaborator Yasser Abu Shabab, to control a concentration camp in Western Rafah, while forcing the population of Gaza to use the privatised Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) for receiving aid.

Ultimately, the concentration camp scheme collapsed, while the GHF has also turned out to be a catastrophe, which is used as an excuse for sadistic, bloodthirsty Israeli soldiers to commit massacres against starving civilians on a daily basis.

Time after time, we hear about Israel’s next greatest “plan” in Gaza. It started with the claim that Hamas would be defeated after invading the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, they were even supported by a complicit Western corporate media and “US intelligence” that worked to try and justify the claim of a command and control center there. Then, when the military campaign had no impact on Hamas and no HQ was found, Khan Yunis was the target, specifically the Nasser Hospital.

Then, when the Israeli assault on Khan Yunis also failed to produce any victory, the next target was Rafah. This nonsense about the “new operation to defeat Hamas” continued all the way through to the re-invasion of northern Gaza and the so-called “Generals Plan”, which also failed and was never fully implemented.

At every turn, Israel fails to implement its plans, which are all based upon lies. Why? Because the mission is genocide and ethnic cleansing, not a military plan. It is about solving the “Gaza Question”, in the same way the Nazis sought to solve the “Jewish Question”.

Roping this back into the first part of the question once again, the timing of this is key to understanding what is about to happen.

These sudden Israeli media stories citing unnamed officials are designed to confuse some and intimidate others, depending on their reading of Israel’s strategy here. As I briefly outlined above, occupying Gaza is a steep task and very different from simply invading an area, killing people, and leaving.

If you look at the West Bank model, the Israeli government is so incredibly paranoid that since October 7, 2023, almost every single village now has a gate to lock them in, there are excessive amounts of checkpoints set up everywhere, everything has been placed on lockdown.

This is in a territory where the population has largely been pacified and poses little risk at this current moment, yet Israel had still deployed over 200,000 soldiers there during the Gaza assault, more than were deployed in Gaza itself at one point.

In other words, occupying Gaza would mean the Israeli military strategy and doctrine would completely change, in addition to it, deciding to sideline all of its other fronts to focus on a mission with no goals.

Late last month, ABC News published an article interviewing Israeli military experts who claimed the fighting in Gaza could last up to 10 more years if Benjamin Netanyahu truly seeks to defeat Hamas.

According to Reservist Colonel Gabi Siboni, who is also an expert at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security think-tank, said “What’s the alternative? We need to clean Gaza. This is a task for years,” when asked whether Israel would take a decade to achieve victory in Gaza.

Other Israeli military analysts have previously alleged that a full occupation of the territory would likely take two more years to simply implement.

Keeping all of this in mind, what could truly be behind the latest announcements? It could point to a few possibilities, that an attack on Lebanon is coming and/or a new round of confrontations with Iran.

There is currently a push, which the pro-US Lebanese government is fully on board with, to disarm Hezbollah. The Lebanese group is too powerful for the Lebanese Army to disarm alone, so there could be a good chance that Israel is preparing for a scenario whereby they launch a new invasion of Lebanon.

It would appear that much of Hezbollah’s arsenal and base of operations is now centered east, in the Bekaa Valley region, which Israel now has access to on the ground after the fall of the Syrian State. The pro-US government in Damascus is currently in frequent communication with Tel Aviv on security matters and works alongside Israel to combat the Iranian-led Axis of Resistance in the region.

If the Israelis do make a big stir about occupying Gaza, this could simply be a cover for why it is mobilising its forces. There is also the possibility that it seeks to renew its strikes against Iran, although combating Hezbollah as it begins to recover from the blows it suffered last year appears to be a more urgent matter.

To conclude, without going into every minute detail, an Israeli decision to occupy Gaza would be nonsensical from an Israeli military perspective, yet a psyop that gives them more hope at launching a surprise assault would be a more strategically viable move.

There is also the possibility that all of this talk is geared towards pressure Hamas to accept some kind of a US deal, in which they would retreat, although Hamas is not likely to go for this and bow to such pressure.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Robert Inlakesh is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker. He focuses on the Middle East, specializing in Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.