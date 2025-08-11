A donkey ambulance brings wounded and bodies to hospitals in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, @AbujomaaGaza X Page)

With fragments from the Hymns of Inanna, the oldest poems known to us

For the donkey, white with dust,

The flatbed cart seems too heavy to pull at first

But she flicks her ears at the touch of Yusuf’s switch

And the rubber tyres turn lightly.

Do not go with slow noble steps.

Dust salts the creases of Yusuf’s face,

Casts him into an old man.

Good marriage he made,

Sweet is the sleep heart to heart

The carpenter with big hands

And Maryam, professor of ancient history

Who can talk in centuries-

Her lectures once loosed bright water

From chisel-rhymes carved on ancient stones

Washing her students with strange torrents

Her tongue recites in cool lapis.

That was before the university was blasted

And the sheep fold was given to the four winds.

Maryam slumps against Yusuf’s shoulder

Still singing in her sleep

Oh Inanna

Who at twilight makes the firmament wonderful.

Her blue shawl is powdered white

As if a crown of stars has been ground to dust

Above her head

For faceless angels have broken from their graven slabs

And unbolted the gates of thunder

Treading across the day sky,

Gifted with brimstone and bolts of iron

You throw your firebrands across the earth

To pulse concrete back into sand, shale and water

As the pitiless bull flaunts it brawn.

Sting of tinnitus whines after each percussion

But even now two dark eyed boys,

White against grey, with hoarse voices

Hawk cigarettes to no one on the rupture

That used to be a street.

If my sister’s child wanders – let the child be protected

Let the child be blessed.

At the hospital forecourt the white donkey halts.

I will watch over your house of life

Murmurs Maryam as she wakes –

With her hands across her belly.

Blanket entrails sprawl from an Ambulance

And a pool of black blood.

People walk hitherwise with dust

In their wounded mouths.

Yusuf is old at the end of his road;

The carpenter beyond himself.

Set up a lament for me among the ruins

By the house of desolation

Maryam of the sapphire eyes

Brings her mouth close to heaven and close to the earth

‘No room here’ she says. ‘Not even a stable.’

– Steven O’Brien is the editor of The London Magazine, the world’s oldest literary journal. He is a widely published poet. His most recent collections are Scrying Stone and Dark Hill Dreams. He has also recently published The Great Game: An Imperial Adventure with Endeavour Press. He lectures at the University of Portsmouth, where he leads the MA in Creative Writing. He is also Visiting Fellow of Creative Writing at University College Chichester. He contributed this poem to the Palestine Chronicle.