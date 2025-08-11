The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

User's avatar
Phantom Pain's avatar
Phantom Pain
Aug 12

Mohammad Zakariya, the child once featured in the NYT, is barely spoken of. I was deeply saddened to hear he died as I finished writing about him. Please read his story and share it widely — let his memory live on.

https://open.substack.com/pub/phantompain1984/p/the-silent-deaths-gazas-children

