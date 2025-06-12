The Palestine Chronicle

Frank Sterle Jr.
Jun 12

It seems to me that America is well on its way to being damned; never mind it somehow being God-blessed.

Indifference towards the continuing mass suffering via starvation and slaughter inflicted upon helpless Palestinian non-combatants — mostly consisting of Palestinian children — will only have further inflamed long-held Middle Eastern anger.

The actual provision by the U.S (and to a considerably lesser degree, Britain) of highly effective weapons used in Israel’s ongoing bombing raids will likely have turned that anger into lasting hatred seeking eye-for-an-eye redress.

With each news report of the immense daily suffering and civilian death toll from unrelenting bombardment, I feel a slightly greater desensitization and resignation. I’ve noticed this disturbing effect with basically all major protracted conflicts internationally since I began regularly consuming news products in the late 1980s.

__________

WITH news-stories’ human subjects’ race and culture dictating

quantity of media coverage of even the poorest of souls,

a renowned newsman formulated a startling equation

justly implicating collective humanity’s news-consuming callousness

— “A hundred Pakistanis going off a mountain in a bus

make less of a story than three Englishmen drowning in the Thames.”

.

According to this unjust news-media mentality reasonably deduced

five hundred prolongedly-war-weary Middle Eastern Arabs getting blown

to bits in the same day perhaps should take up even less space and airtime.

.

So readily learned is the tiny token short story buried in the bottom

right-hand corner of the newspaper’s last page, the so brief account

involving a long-lasting war about which there’s virtually absolutely

nothing civil; therefore caught in the warring web are civilians most

unfortunate, most weak, the very most in need of peace and civility.

.

And it’s naught but business as usual in the damned nations

where such severe suffering almost entirely dominates the

fractured structured daily routine of civilian slaughter

(plus that of the odd well-armed henchman) mostly by means

of bomb blasts from incendiary explosive devices, rock-fire fragments

and shell shock readily shared with freshly shredded shrapnel wounds

resulting from smart bombs often launched for the

stupidest of reasons into crowded markets and grade schools. …

.

Hence where humane consideration and conduct were unquestionably

due post haste came only few allocated seconds of sound bite — a half minute

if news-media were with extra space or time to spare — and one or two

printed paragraphs on page twenty-three of Section C. Such news

consumed in the stable fully developed, fully ‘civilized’ Western world

by heads slowly shaking at the barbarity of ‘those people’ in that

war-torn strife which has forced tens of thousands of civilians to post-haste

gather what’s left of their shattered lives and limbs and flee. …

.

Thus comes the imminent point at which such meager measure

couple-column-inches coverage reflects the civil Western readers’

accumulating apathy towards such dime-a-dozen disaster zones

of the globe, all accompanied by a large yawn; then the

said readers subconsciously perceive even greater human-life devaluation

from the miniscule hundreds-dead-yet-again coverage.

.

… It’s an immoral consideration of ‘quality of life’.

.

Consequently continues the self-perpetuation of the token-two-column-inch

(non)coverage as the coldly calculated worth of such common mass slaughter,

ergo those many-score violently lost human lives are somehow worth

so much the less than, say, three Englishmen drowning in the Thames.

.

Perhaps had they all been cases of the once-persecuted suddenly

persecuting or the once-weak wreaking havoc upon their neighboring indigenous

minorities — perhaps then there’d be far more compassionately just coverage?

.

The human mind is said to be worth much more than the sum of the

human body’s parts, though that psyche may somehow seem to be of

lesser value if all that’s left are bomb-blast dismembered body parts.

