US envoy Steve Witkoff announced the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, including a committee, disarmament, and reconstruction, as factions and mediators expressed support.

US envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Wednesday, on behalf of President Donald Trump, the launch of the second phase of the US president’s 20-point plan to end the war on Gaza. The new phase moves from a ceasefire toward disarmament, the formation of a technocratic administration, and reconstruction.

Witkoff said the second phase is based on establishing a transitional Palestinian technocratic administration in Gaza under the name “The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.”

According to the plan, the committee will begin overseeing a process of full disarmament, particularly of unauthorized individual weapons, in parallel with the launch of comprehensive reconstruction projects.

The US envoy said Washington expects Hamas to fully comply with all of its obligations, including the immediate release of the remains of the last captive, warning that any violation would be met with “serious consequences.”

Witkoff added that the first phase of the plan achieved what he described as “historic progress,” including the expansion of humanitarian aid, the maintenance of the ceasefire, the return of all living captives, and the recovery of the remains of 27 of the 28 deceased captives.

He expressed US appreciation for the mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye, describing their role as decisive in achieving progress thus far.

Announcement of the Committee

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced that an agreement had been reached on the names of 15 members of the technocratic committee tasked with administering Gaza under the US plan.

Palestinian factions and political forces also announced their support for the mediators’ efforts to form the transitional committee and to create the appropriate conditions for it to immediately assume its responsibilities in the Strip, according to Al-Jazeera.

Speaking at a press conference in Cairo, Abdelatty said consensus had been reached on the committee’s membership, expressing hope that the official announcement would be made soon. He added that the committee would then be deployed to Gaza to manage daily life and essential services, followed by the implementation of the remaining provisions of the agreement.

Israel and Hamas agreed in October to Trump’s 20-point plan, which stipulates that Gaza will be administered during a transitional period by a Palestinian technocratic body overseen by an international “Board of Peace.”

Reuters reported, citing four Palestinian sources, that President Trump is expected to proceed with announcing the administration that will govern war-ravaged Gaza. The agency said the 14-member body will be headed by Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority who previously oversaw industrial zone development.

According to Reuters, the committee will include figures from the private sector and civil society organizations selected by Nikolay Mladenov, the former UN Middle East envoy, who is expected to represent the Board of Peace on the ground.

Factions’ Response

Palestinian factions confirmed in a joint statement their support for the formation of the National Transitional Palestinian Committee to administer Gaza, stressing the need to enable it to immediately assume full responsibility for managing daily life and basic services.

The factions said this would take place in coordination with the Board of Peace and its international executive committee, which will oversee reconstruction efforts.

The factions praised the efforts of Trump and the mediators—Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye—in supporting the Palestinian people and working to end their suffering in Gaza. They reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing the ceasefire agreement and all remaining phases of the plan.

They also called on the Board of Peace, in coordination with the mediators, to pressure Israel to halt its attacks on Palestinians, open the crossings, allow aid into all areas of Gaza, and withdraw from the Strip. They said these steps are essential to restoring calm, enabling early recovery, and beginning reconstruction.

Taher al-Nunu, media adviser to the head of Hamas’ political bureau, welcomed the formation of the committee and called for continued coordination with mediators and the international community to restore stability and normal life in Gaza.

Al-Nunu told Al Jazeera that mediators are exerting significant efforts to compel Israel to implement the agreement, accusing Israel of attempting to evade its obligations under the ceasefire. He said Hamas is working with mediators to open crossings, allow aid to enter Gaza, and secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The Palestinian presidency also welcomed Trump’s efforts to complete the implementation of his peace plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803, including the formation of the Board of Peace and its executive bodies. In a statement, it announced its support for the formation of the Palestinian committee to administer Gaza during this transitional phase.

Regional Welcome

Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye welcomed the completion of the formation of the Gaza administration committee, chaired by Ali Shaath. In a joint statement, the three countries stressed the need for all parties to fully implement the Gaza agreement to reach sustainable peace.

They expressed hope that the step would pave the way for the full implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, describing it as an important development that could help stabilize the situation and improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

With US backing, Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 8, 2023, killing more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounding over 171,000, most of them women and children, while destroying around 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

Israel has delayed the start of the second phase, conditioning it on the handover of the remains of the last captive in Gaza. Hamas has said that locating and recovering the remains may take time due to the massive destruction caused by the war.

(PC, AJA, Egyptian Media)