Yemeni and Iraqi groups warn of attacks on US bases amid widening conflict, while Palestinian resistance movements decry US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

Key Developments

Kataib Hezbollah threatens to begin attacking US bases after deadly strike in Iraq’s Babil province.

Iraqi army confirms two killed and three injured in airstrikes on Jurf al-Nasr.

Yemen’s Ansarallah movement warns of “surprises” and expanding confrontation.

US and Israel launch major joint assault on Iran under operation “Lion’s Roar.”

Trump says US forces carried out “major combat operations” against Iranian targets.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad condemn the “Zio-American aggression.”

Strike in Iraq

Tensions widened across the region on Saturday as Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah threatened retaliation against US forces following deadly airstrikes in central Iraq.

In a brief statement carried by Iraqi media, the armed group said it would “soon begin attacking US bases in response to their aggression,” without specifying timelines or operational details.

The threat followed airstrikes targeting the Jurf al-Nasr area in Babil province. The Iraqi army confirmed that two people were killed and three others injured in the strikes. Authorities did not immediately attribute responsibility, but the escalation comes amid intensifying US-Israeli operations against Iran.

Jurf al-Nasr, formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhar, has long been considered a sensitive security zone with the presence of armed factions aligned with Iran.

The statement marks a significant shift from deterrent rhetoric to explicit targeting language directed at US military installations in Iraq.

Ansarallah Signals Escalation

In Yemen, the Ansarallah movement also warned of expanding confrontation.

Nasr al-Din Amer, deputy head of the group’s media authority, said “the coming hours carry more surprises,” amid what he described as continued US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Amer asserted that US military bases in the region were under Iranian strikes and framed Tehran’s response as legitimate self-defense.

The Foreign Ministry in Sanaa condemned what it called “American–Israeli aggression” against Iran and affirmed Tehran’s right to respond under international law.

It said Iran was “fighting the battle of the Islamic nation against global Zionism represented by its American and Israeli arms,” and called on Muslim countries to adopt firm positions against the aggression.

The Supreme Political Council in Sanaa described the attacks as “a step within a US-Israeli project aimed at subjugating the region and empowering the Israeli entity to impose its hegemony.”

The political bureau of Ansarallah warned that “whoever believes the targeting concerns Iran alone is mistaken,” asserting that the aggression “does not stop at Iran’s borders.”

Operation ‘Lion’s Roar’

The threats from Iraq and Yemen come after Israel launched what it described as a “preemptive” strike against Iran early Saturday under the name “Lion’s Roar,” declaring a “special and immediate” state of emergency across the country.

US President Donald Trump later said American forces launched “major combat operations” in Iran aimed at “protecting the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

The aggression followed weeks of escalating tensions and stalled nuclear negotiations under Omani mediation. A third round of talks between Washington and Tehran concluded in Geneva on Thursday without a breakthrough.

Last June, during the 12-day Israel-Iran war, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites. The latest operations mark a new phase of direct US involvement alongside Israel.

Tehran has vowed retaliation and has reportedly launched strikes targeting Israeli positions and US bases across the region.

Palestinian Factions React

Palestinian resistance movements strongly condemned the US-Israeli assault on Iran.

Hamas denounced what it called “wanton Zio-American aggression” against the Islamic Republic, stating that it “directly targets the entire region and its security, stability and sovereignty.”

The movement expressed solidarity with Iran’s right to self-defense and called on Arab and Muslim nations to unite against what it described as efforts “to remap the region to serve Israeli ambitions.”

The Islamic Jihad Movement similarly condemned the attacks as a “dangerous escalation that threatens the region’s security and signals a new phase of regional confrontation.”

Islamic Jihad described the assault as part of “a larger agenda to reconfigure the region’s maps to serve Israeli interests and dismantle the Palestinian cause,” warning that the aggression “targets not just Iran but all regional nations and peoples.”

Both movements voiced confidence in Iran’s capacity to respond to what they characterized as coordinated US-Israeli aggression.

Our Strategic Assessment

The coordinated US-Israeli assault on Iranian territory marks a decisive and dangerous escalation in an already volatile region. Launched while diplomatic channels were still formally open, the strikes transformed mounting tension into open warfare, reinforcing widespread regional perceptions that what unfolded was not defensive restraint but deliberate aggression against a sovereign state.

Iran has responded under the banner of self-defense. At the same time, resistance movements in Iraq, Yemen, and Palestine have framed the attack as part of a broader project aimed at reshaping the region through force. Their statements reflect a shared conviction that the assault does not concern Iran alone, but signals an attempt to impose a new military order across the Middle East.

With US bases now openly threatened and regional actors mobilizing, the confrontation has moved beyond bilateral hostilities. What began as a strike has become the catalyst for a widening war—one whose origins lie not in diplomacy’s exhaustion, but in the decision to initiate force.

(PC, Anadolu, AL-Mayadeen, Yemeni Media, Iranian Media, Official Statements)