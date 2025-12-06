© Mahmoud Ajjour for The Palestine Chronicle

Dear Reader,

We founded The Palestine Chronicle in 1999. Over the past 26 years, the publication has grown significantly in both importance and scope, as our team has continued to fight the information war around Palestine with words, truth and integrity.

If civil society is to have its own media, The Palestine Chronicle is that media.

We are 100% reader-funded — and we mean 100%. That means we answer only to our readers, who keep us accountable to good sense, intellectual honesty, and the shared values that unite us all, regardless of religion, borders or political beliefs.

Your support has sustained us through years of honest, courageous reporting.

We’ve been bringing you:

A fact-checked news reporting directly from the ground in Palestine

Zero censorship, no corporate agenda, no state backing

Journalism that puts Palestine first

Reporting by professional journalists, established academics, respected writers, and Palestinian contributors on the ground — not tied to any party or political line. (Learn more on our About page.)

As the Israeli genocide in Gaza takes on a different form and the world demands accountability, the global battle for truth begins, and we are going to need you.

HERE’S HOW TO BE INVOLVED: You can now contribute directly to our mission by becoming a paid subscriber.

Your donation won’t unlock premium content. It will do something far more important: you will protect our mission, sustain our daily work, fund our Palestinian journalists on the ground, and keep our publication free and accessible for everyone.

We remain 100% free, and your access to our coverage is fully maintained—whether or not you choose to take up a paid subscription.

Our community of supporting readers makes that possible. You can join them today by contributing right here:

Note: The Palestine Chronicle is registered as an EU-based non-profit ETS entity. All donations within the EU qualify for tax deductions.

Thanks from all of us,

Dr. Ramzy Baroud, founder and editor-in-chief and The Palestine Chronicle team