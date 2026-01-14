Vladimir Jabotinsky (right) with members of Betar, a Revisionist Zionist youth movement established in Latvia in 1923 under his leadership.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday a settlement reached with the far-right Zionist group, Betar US, that would end its “campaign of violence, harassment, and intimidation against Arab, Muslim, and Jewish New Yorkers.”

This follows after an extensive investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), which found that the group repeatedly targeted individuals based on religion and national origin, Attorney General James said in a statement.

Evidence of Widespread Persecution

It said the OAG investigation uncovered evidence of Betar’s widespread persecution of Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, and Jewish New Yorkers, “driven by broad hostility and animus toward several protected groups, in violation of New York civil rights laws.”

“New York will not tolerate organizations that use fear, violence, and intimidation to silence free expression or target people because of who they are,” James said.

“My office’s investigation uncovered an alarming and illegal pattern of bias-motivated harassment and violence designed to terrorize communities and shut down lawful protest. This behavior is unacceptable, and it is not who we are as New Yorkers,” she added.

The Attorney General vowed that her office “will continue to use every tool available to protect all New Yorkers’ civil rights and public safety.”

$50,000 Penalty

According to the statement, the settlement requires Betar to immediately cease instigating or encouraging violence against individuals, threatening protesters, and harassing individuals exercising their civil rights, and subjects the organization to a suspended $50,000 penalty that will be enforced if Betar violates the agreement.

Betar is seeking to dissolve its not-for-profit corporation and has indicated to OAG that it is winding down operations in New York, the statement said.

The OAG said it launched an investigation in March 2025 after receiving multiple complaints alleging that Betar and its members engaged in violent and threatening conduct directed at Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, and Jewish individuals, particularly in connection with protests related to Israel and Palestine.

The statement noted that Betar is a New York not-for-profit organization that describes itself as an “activist movement” and has publicly called on supporters to “attend and disrupt” pro-Palestinian protests. Despite soliciting donations in New York through its website and social media, Betar has never registered with OAG’s Charities Bureau, it added.

‘Pattern of Violence, Harassment’

The OAG investigation, the statement said, “determined that Betar engaged in a pattern of violence and harassment driven by explicit hostility toward protected groups.”

The probe uncovered numerous public and private statements by Betar leadership and members expressing anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, and anti-Muslim animus, including repeated use of slurs and demeaning language.

For example, members repeatedly referred to keffiyehs – traditional Palestinian scarves – as “rape rags” and claimed that Muslims “hate America,” the statement said.

Betar also publicly circulated content “celebrating violence” against Palestinians, including social media posts mocking civilian deaths, declaring hatred toward Gazans, and calling for further bloodshed, it stated

In one instance, the group posted that the number of babies who had died in Gaza was “not enough,” writing, “we demand blood in Gaza.”

The investigation also determined that Betar targeted Jewish individuals who expressed views that the group opposed, by threatening to place Jewish activists on lists to be shared with foreign authorities in an effort to bar them from travel and intimidate them into silence.

Physical Intimidation, Assault

In private communications, Betar leadership wrote, “of course we place Jews on lists,” and confirmed that the group targeted Jewish New Yorkers they deemed insufficiently aligned with Betar’s extremist ideology.

Betar also used its public platform to threaten individuals with deportation and attempt to suppress protected speech, the statement noted.

The OAG said it uncovered evidence showing multiple incidents of physical intimidation and assault.

In early 2025, Betar-affiliated individuals “repeatedly approached people perceived to be Muslim or supportive of Palestinian causes and attempted to force ‘beepers” onto them, an act intended to threaten and terrorize,” referencing an operation in Lebanon carried out by Israel that targeted Hezbollah members involving explosive pagers.

At one New York City university, a Betar member “repeatedly harassed students wearing hijabs or keffiyehs, following them and demanding they accept a beeper despite their visible distress.”

Jewish Academic Targeted

In another incident, a Betar member followed a Jewish academic on a public street, forcibly shoved a beeper into his pocket against his will, and verbally abused him, the statement noted.

The OAG investigation also found that Betar promoted and encouraged violence, even urging its members to bring weapons to protests, including knives, pepper spray, and attack dogs.

Ahead of a February 18, 2025, protest in Brooklyn, Betar called on supporters to “fight back” against what it labeled “terrorists” and urged followers to bring pit bulls. Violence erupted at that protest, during which at least one person was stabbed, the statement said.

Betar subsequently boasted online that protesters had been beaten, and privately celebrated injuries inflicted during the event, the statement noted. After a member of Betar’s national leadership physically struck a woman wearing a keffiyeh, “the group celebrated the incident online, sharing video footage on its social media.”

‘No Place for Their Bigotry’ – Mamdani

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani welcomed the agreement, saying, “For years, Betar has sowed a campaign of hatred across New York, trafficking in Islamophobic extremism and harassing those with whom they disagreed.”

He added that there “is no place for their bigotry in our politics” and that he was “grateful” for the Attorney General’s “unflagging pursuit of justice.”

‘Israel Lobby has Failed’ – CAIR

Prominent US-based civil rights group, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said it applauded the Attorney General “for holding this racist, pro-Israel militant group accountable for its campaign of terror against New Yorkers opposed to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.”

The shutdown of Betar’s operations in New York “is a historic and positive step toward protecting both free speech and human rights. From Betar to @canarymission to @AIPAC to the @ADL to various anti-Palestinian politicians, the Israeli government’s enablers have spent two years using different tactics to achieve the same goal: silencing Americans who dared to oppose the genocide in Gaza,” it added.

CAIR stressed that “the collapse of Betar is the latest sign that the Israel lobby has failed to achieve its goal and a reminder that we must all continue to stand strong for justice here and abroad.”

Betar Urges Zionists ‘to Evacuate NYC’

On Wednesday, Betar US wrote on X that it “voluntarily withdrew from operating in NY and advises all Zionist and Zionist organizations to do the same.”

“NY Governor, NY Attorney General and NYC Mayor stand with Palestine. Betar US is organized in Delaware and headquartered in Israel. If you stand with the IDF and PM Netanyahu for the state of NY you are a terrorist criminal. We urge Zionists to evacuate NYC. Come home to Israel,” it added.

Merged with Irgun

Established in 1923 in Latvia, Betar is “an offshoot of the world Revisionist movement led by Vladimir Jabotinsky, which had a stated goal of establishing a Jewish state across all of Palestine and Jordan,” according to its website.

It later merged with the Irgun terror group, and several Israeli leaders, such as Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Shamir, and Benzion Netanyahu, father of the current Israeli Prime Minister, were among its members. In mid-2023, it was revived in the United States by Israeli-American businessman Ron Torossian.

According to its website, Betar “is more than a movement – it’s a mission.”

“Rooted in the principles of liberty, Zionism, and unwavering commitment to the land of Israel, Betar inspires its members to stand strong against antisemitism and advocate boldly for Zionism,” the website states.

A banner at the top of the website states: “We are done apologizing.”

