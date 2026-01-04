The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
19m

There is no need to "hint" at it. Satanyahoo's dick sukking puppet was just following orders. Are we really supposed to believe that getting rid of Maduro has some kind of moral highground to funding and carrying out a mass genocide? They only hope we're that fukking stupid. Are we?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture