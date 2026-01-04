Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodríguez said the US operation that kidnapped Nicolás Maduro and struck military sites across the country had “Zionist undertones.”

Venezuela’s interim leadership has accused Washington of carrying out an operation against Nicolás Maduro that it says was driven by ideological motives linked to Zionism.

In a nationally televised address on Saturday, interim leader Delcy Rodríguez condemned the US action, saying: “Governments around the world are shocked that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has become the victim and target of an attack of this nature, which undoubtedly has Zionist undertones.”

She further warned those behind the operation: “The extremists who have promoted armed aggression against our country – history and justice will make them pay.”

Her comments came hours after US special forces detained Venezuela’s ousted president, Nicolás Maduro, in the capital Caracas, while American fighter jets simultaneously bombed key military installations and bases across the country in the early hours of Saturday.

Rodríguez, a close ally of Maduro who previously served as vice-president, was subsequently designated interim head of state by a ruling from Venezuela’s Supreme Court.

Maduro himself had used similar language in recent months. In November, he accused unnamed actors of attempting to deliver Venezuela to hostile forces, stating: “There are those who want to hand this country over to the devils – you know who, right? The far-right Zionists want to hand this country over to the devils,” during a speech to Bolivarian Integral Base Committees.

Israel was among the few countries to openly welcome the US operation, despite widespread international criticism describing the move as a violation of international law.

“Israel commends the United States’ operation, led by President Trump, which acted as the leader of the free world,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on X. “At this historic moment, Israel stands alongside the freedom-loving Venezuelan people, who have suffered under Maduro’s illegal tyranny.”

The operation drew sharp condemnation across South America, including from Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, as well as from Venezuela’s key allies Russia, China, and Iran.

Criticism also emerged within the United States, where Democratic lawmakers described the assault as “illegal,” intensifying scrutiny over Washington’s actions and their implications for regional stability.

(PC, Venezuelan Media)